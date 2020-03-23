Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Price Analysis 2019-2025

A report on global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market by PMR

The global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) , the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market into various segments – product type, end use, and region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately along with the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market report:

Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.

Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) vendor, in the last 5 years.

Market behavior of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market during the forecast period.

Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

key players in the global cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market followed by Western Europe and North America region. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China which is expected to be the first country to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X). Also, the demand for cellular vehicle-to-everything in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as this region has emerged as a hub for automotive production and it caters to the growing demand for the automobile in the market. Increase in demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are the factors driving the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

In July 2018, 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and PSA Group collaborated with Qualcomm and Savari showcased the live demonstration of C-V2X direct communication technology which is operating across vehicles from multiple automakers. This demonstration presented road safety and traffic efficiency benefits of using C-V2X for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity to traffic signals and traffic management centers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Segments

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Technology

Value Chain of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market includes

North America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Middle East and Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market addresses the questions, such as

What manufacturing techniques are the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market players implementing to develop Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) ?

How many units of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) were sold in 2018?

What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) among customers?

Which challenges are the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) players currently encountering in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market?

Why region holds the largest share in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market over the forecast period?

