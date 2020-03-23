Collagen Market 2018-2028: Analyzed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Prospects

Collagen is a structural protein and an essential amino acid for the animal body. It is one of the most abundant proteins found naturally. Collagen is what forms all the structural integrity that is present in an animal’s body. Collagen is a necessary component for regeneration, healing, tissue formation, and in the general healthy well-being of an organism. Collagen is found in many animal-sourced food products. It is also produced by the human body. Collagen supplements available in the market are obtained from one of 5 major sources, which are bovine, marine, swine, poultry, and other sources.

In modern days, collagen is available in the market in the form of health supplements, cosmetic aids, and healthcare aids, among others. To meet the daily requirement of collagen from the wear and tear of the body, many individuals consume collagen supplements to increase its intake. This includes a growing number of metropolitan population and sports enthusiasts. This has created the need for more collagen products in the market.

Increased veganism is anticipated to create opportunities in the collagen supplements market.

Collagen is a natural amino acid and a structural protein that is found in animal-sourced food and food products. The increasing vegan population and vegetarianism is leading to multiple groups of the population being deficient in the necessary amino acids and nutrients that are obtained primarily from animal-sourced food products. Vegan and vegetarian individuals often need to opt for multivitamin supplements, protein supplements, and collagen supplements. This, coupled with the fact that, modern consumers are more aware than ever regarding the benefits of collagen for well-being, has created a buzz surrounding collagen and collagen-containing products. The increasing number of individuals from developed regions opting for vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian points towards the probable opportunities for growth in the collagen supplements market.

The increasing instances of cosmetic surgeries and advanced skin treatments are pushing the demand for collagen in the market.

Collagen is used in anti-aging treatments, cosmetic surgeries, treatment of burn victims, and for the treatment of joint pain and muscular ailments for the elderly. This wide area of application has created an already thriving market for collagen. Increasing instances of cosmetic surgeries and the skyrocketing demand for cosmetic aid such as anti-aging creams and others has paved the way for robust growth of the collagen market. This growth is also fueled by the increased spending capacity of modern consumers on healthcare. The use of collagen in the healthcare industry is widespread. Beyond its use for cosmetic surgery, collagen has found its way into medical products such as artificial skin substitutes, collagen membranes, collagen sponges, collagens pallets for drug delivery systems, etc.

By form, the global collagen market has been segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

By source, the global collagen market has been segmented as:

Marine

Bovine

Swine

Poultry

Others

By end use, the global collagen market has been segmented as:

Health Supplements

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Others

Global Collagen Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global collagen market are ConnOils LLC, Rousselot, LAPI GELATINE S.p.a., GELITA AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., NeoCell Corp., Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Syntex S.A., Ashland Inc., Weishardt Group, Tessenderlo Group, etc.