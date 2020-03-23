2020-2026 Research Report on Global Oilfield Equipment Market: Current Trend, Type, Application and Competitive Forecast

Report of Global Oilfield Equipment Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Report of Global Oilfield Equipment Market is providing the summarized study of several factors encouraging the growth of the market such as manufacturers, market size, type, regions and numerous applications. By using the report consumer can recognize the several dynamics that impact and govern the market. For any product, there are several companies playing their role in the market, some new, some established and some are planning to arrive in the Global Oilfield Equipment Market. The report provides the complete study of the Global Oilfield Equipment Market considering the approaches used by industrialists. There are some specific strategies used to safeguard their space in market and enduring the growth of business are the factors covered in the report. The report is describing the several types of Oilfield Equipment Industry. Factors that are encouraging the growth of specific type of product category and factors that are motivating the status of the market. A comprehensive study of the Oilfield Equipment Market is done to recognize the several applications of the features of products and usage. Report is providing the detailed study of the facts and figures, as readers are searching for the scope in market growth related to the category of the product. A report is also covering the details on market acquisitions, mergers and significant trends are influencing the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report of Global Oilfield Equipment Market is providing a thorough study of several factors that are responsible for market growth and factors that can play a major role in the growth of the market in the forecast period. The report of Global Oilfield Equipment Industry is delivering the detailed study on the basis of market revenue share, price and production occurred. The Oilfield Equipment Market report provides the summary of the segmentation on the basis of region, considering the details of revenue and production pertaining to market.

The in-depth report on Oilfield Equipment Market by Orbis Research provides readers with an overview of the market and assists consumers to study the other significant factors impacting the Global Oilfield Equipment Market.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Oilfield Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Equipment

1.2 Oilfield Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Drilling Equipment

1.2.3 Pumps & Valves

1.2.4 Field Production Machinery

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Oilfield Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oilfield Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Oilfield Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Oilfield Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Oilfield Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Oilfield Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Oilfield Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Oilfield Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Oilfield Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Oilfield Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Oilfield Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Oilfield Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Oilfield Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Oilfield Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Oilfield Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Oilfield Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Oilfield Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Oilfield Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Oilfield Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oilfield Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oilfield Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Oilfield Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Oilfield Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Oilfield Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Oilfield Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Oilfield Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Oilfield Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oilfield Equipment Business

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Schlumberger Oilfield Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Schlumberger Oilfield Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Schlumberger Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GE(Baker Hughes)

7.2.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 National Oilwell Varco

7.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Weatherford International

7.4.1 Weatherford International Oilfield Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Weatherford International Oilfield Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Weatherford International Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Weatherford International Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Halliburton

7.5.1 Halliburton Oilfield Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Halliburton Oilfield Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Halliburton Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Halliburton Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Cameron International

7.6.1 Cameron International Oilfield Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Cameron International Oilfield Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Cameron International Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Cameron International Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Aker Solutions

7.7.1 Aker Solutions Oilfield Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Aker Solutions Oilfield Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Aker Solutions Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Aker Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Transocean

7.8.1 Transocean Oilfield Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Transocean Oilfield Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Transocean Oilfield Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Transocean Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Oilfield Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oilfield Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oilfield Equipment

8.4 Oilfield Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Oilfield Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Oilfield Equipment Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oilfield Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oilfield Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Oilfield Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Oilfield Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Oilfield Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Oilfield Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Oilfield Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Oilfield Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Oilfield Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Equipment

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oilfield Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oilfield Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Oilfield Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

