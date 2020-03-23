Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Market Report 2020: Industry Overview by Emerging Trends, Application, Product Types, Demand Analysis, Industry Verticals and Precise Outlook till 2025

An electrical connector is device that joins electrical terminations to form a circuit. Electrical connectors consists of plugs (male-ended) and jacks (female-ended). Automotive connectors form connection in a vehicle similar to connection of blood vessels in a human body.

The Automotive and Transportation Connectors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive and Transportation Connectors.

This report presents the worldwide Automotive and Transportation Connectors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TE Connectivity

Yazaki

Delphi Automotive

Amphenol

Molex

Sumitomo

JAE

Korea Electric Terminal

JST

Rosenberger

Luxshare Precision Industry

AVIC Jonhon

Aptiv

JST Mfg Co

Kyocera

Hirose Electric

Hu Lane Associate

Automotive and Transportation Connectors Breakdown Data by Type

Wire to Board Connector

Board to Board Connector

Wire to Wire Connector

Automotive and Transportation Connectors Breakdown Data by Application

Navigation and Instrumentation

Body Wiring and Power Distribution

Powertrain

Other

Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive and Transportation Connectors status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive and Transportation Connectors manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive and Transportation Connectors :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive and Transportation Connectors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wire to Board Connector

1.4.3 Board to Board Connector

1.4.4 Wire to Wire Connector

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Navigation and Instrumentation

1.5.3 Body Wiring and Power Distribution

1.5.4 Powertrain

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production 2014-2025

2.2 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive and Transportation Connectors Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive and Transportation Connectors Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive and Transportation Connectors Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive and Transportation Connectors Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production

4.2.2 North America Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive and Transportation Connectors Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production

4.3.2 Europe Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive and Transportation Connectors Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production

4.4.2 China Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive and Transportation Connectors Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production

4.5.2 Japan Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive and Transportation Connectors Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive and Transportation Connectors Import & Export

Chapter Five: Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production by Type

6.2 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 TE Connectivity

8.1.1 TE Connectivity Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 TE Connectivity Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 TE Connectivity Automotive and Transportation Connectors Product Description

8.1.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

8.2 Yazaki

8.2.1 Yazaki Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Yazaki Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Yazaki Automotive and Transportation Connectors Product Description

8.2.5 Yazaki Recent Development

8.3 Delphi Automotive

8.3.1 Delphi Automotive Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Delphi Automotive Automotive and Transportation Connectors Product Description

8.3.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

8.4 Amphenol

8.4.1 Amphenol Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Amphenol Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Amphenol Automotive and Transportation Connectors Product Description

8.4.5 Amphenol Recent Development

8.5 Molex

8.5.1 Molex Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Molex Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Molex Automotive and Transportation Connectors Product Description

8.5.5 Molex Recent Development

8.6 Sumitomo

8.6.1 Sumitomo Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Sumitomo Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Sumitomo Automotive and Transportation Connectors Product Description

8.6.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

8.7 JAE

8.7.1 JAE Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 JAE Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 JAE Automotive and Transportation Connectors Product Description

8.7.5 JAE Recent Development

8.8 Korea Electric Terminal

8.8.1 Korea Electric Terminal Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Korea Electric Terminal Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Korea Electric Terminal Automotive and Transportation Connectors Product Description

8.8.5 Korea Electric Terminal Recent Development

8.9 JST

8.9.1 JST Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 JST Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 JST Automotive and Transportation Connectors Product Description

8.9.5 JST Recent Development

8.10 Rosenberger

8.10.1 Rosenberger Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Rosenberger Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Rosenberger Automotive and Transportation Connectors Product Description

8.10.5 Rosenberger Recent Development

8.11 Luxshare Precision Industry

8.12 AVIC Jonhon

8.13 Aptiv

8.14 JST Mfg Co

8.15 Kyocera

8.16 Hirose Electric

8.17 Hu Lane Associate

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive and Transportation Connectors Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Distributors

11.3 Automotive and Transportation Connectors Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Automotive and Transportation Connectors Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

