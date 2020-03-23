Global Electric Boats and Ships Market Report 2020: Industry Overview by Emerging Trends, Application, Product Types, Demand Analysis, Industry Verticals and Precise Outlook till 2025

Electric ship is a kind of electric vehicle, which is propelled by battery or marine generator. Solar Electric ships use solar cells on board to convert sunlight directly into electricity to generate power instead of fuel, reducing environmental impact and reducing energy consumption.The shipping industry is considered to be one of the most polluted in the world. According to the European Commission, the Maritime Transport Sector accounts for 3 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.With technological advancements in the battery technology, ?shipbuilders have been considering the use of hybrid electric boats to address this issue.

The Electric Boats and Ships market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Boats and Ships.

This report presents the worldwide Electric Boats and Ships market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Akasol

Ruban Bleu

ElectraCraft Boats

Greenline yachts

General Dynamics

SeaZen

Naviwatt

Hinckley Yachts

Guangzhou Shipyard International

Hangzhou Modern Ship Design and Research

Electric Boats and Ships Breakdown Data by Type

Hybrid

Pure Electric

Electric Boats and Ships Breakdown Data by Application

Ocean Cruise

Luxury Cruise

Adventure Cruise

Other

Electric Boats and Ships Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electric Boats and Ships status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electric Boats and Ships manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Boats and Ships :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric Boats and Ships market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Boats and Ships Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hybrid

1.4.3 Pure Electric

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Ocean Cruise

1.5.3 Luxury Cruise

1.5.4 Adventure Cruise

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Market Size

2.1.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Electric Boats and Ships Production 2014-2025

2.2 Electric Boats and Ships Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Electric Boats and Ships Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Electric Boats and Ships Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Electric Boats and Ships Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Electric Boats and Ships Market

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Boats and Ships Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Electric Boats and Ships Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Electric Boats and Ships Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Electric Boats and Ships Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Boats and Ships Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Electric Boats and Ships Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Electric Boats and Ships Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Electric Boats and Ships Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Electric Boats and Ships Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Electric Boats and Ships Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Boats and Ships Production

4.2.2 North America Electric Boats and Ships Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electric Boats and Ships Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Boats and Ships Production

4.3.2 Europe Electric Boats and Ships Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electric Boats and Ships Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electric Boats and Ships Production

4.4.2 China Electric Boats and Ships Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electric Boats and Ships Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electric Boats and Ships Production

4.5.2 Japan Electric Boats and Ships Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electric Boats and Ships Import & Export

Chapter Five: Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Electric Boats and Ships Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Production by Type

6.2 Global Electric Boats and Ships Revenue by Type

6.3 Electric Boats and Ships Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Electric Boats and Ships Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Electric Boats and Ships Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Akasol

8.1.1 Akasol Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Akasol Electric Boats and Ships Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Akasol Electric Boats and Ships Product Description

8.1.5 Akasol Recent Development

8.2 Ruban Bleu

8.2.1 Ruban Bleu Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Ruban Bleu Electric Boats and Ships Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Ruban Bleu Electric Boats and Ships Product Description

8.2.5 Ruban Bleu Recent Development

8.3 ElectraCraft Boats

8.3.1 ElectraCraft Boats Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 ElectraCraft Boats Electric Boats and Ships Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 ElectraCraft Boats Electric Boats and Ships Product Description

8.3.5 ElectraCraft Boats Recent Development

8.4 Greenline yachts

8.4.1 Greenline yachts Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Greenline yachts Electric Boats and Ships Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Greenline yachts Electric Boats and Ships Product Description

8.4.5 Greenline yachts Recent Development

8.5 General Dynamics

8.5.1 General Dynamics Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 General Dynamics Electric Boats and Ships Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 General Dynamics Electric Boats and Ships Product Description

8.5.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

8.6 SeaZen

8.6.1 SeaZen Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 SeaZen Electric Boats and Ships Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 SeaZen Electric Boats and Ships Product Description

8.6.5 SeaZen Recent Development

8.7 Naviwatt

8.7.1 Naviwatt Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Naviwatt Electric Boats and Ships Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Naviwatt Electric Boats and Ships Product Description

8.7.5 Naviwatt Recent Development

8.8 Hinckley Yachts

8.8.1 Hinckley Yachts Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Hinckley Yachts Electric Boats and Ships Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Hinckley Yachts Electric Boats and Ships Product Description

8.8.5 Hinckley Yachts Recent Development

8.9 Guangzhou Shipyard International

8.9.1 Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Guangzhou Shipyard International Electric Boats and Ships Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Guangzhou Shipyard International Electric Boats and Ships Product Description

8.9.5 Guangzhou Shipyard International Recent Development

8.10 Hangzhou Modern Ship Design and Research

8.10.1 Hangzhou Modern Ship Design and Research Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Hangzhou Modern Ship Design and Research Electric Boats and Ships Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Hangzhou Modern Ship Design and Research Electric Boats and Ships Product Description

8.10.5 Hangzhou Modern Ship Design and Research Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Electric Boats and Ships Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Electric Boats and Ships Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Electric Boats and Ships Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Electric Boats and Ships Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Electric Boats and Ships Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Electric Boats and Ships Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Electric Boats and Ships Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Electric Boats and Ships Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Electric Boats and Ships Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Electric Boats and Ships Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Electric Boats and Ships Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Electric Boats and Ships Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Electric Boats and Ships Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Boats and Ships Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electric Boats and Ships Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electric Boats and Ships Distributors

11.3 Electric Boats and Ships Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Electric Boats and Ships Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

