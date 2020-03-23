Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Report 2020: Industry Overview by Emerging Trends, Application, Product Types, Demand Analysis, Industry Verticals and Precise Outlook till 2025

The multi-room wireless speaker system is suitable for people who want to play music at home and can easily control music from a phone, tablet or computer. These systems allow you to play different tracks on each speaker or combine them to play the same track. They support local media libraries and streaming services, allowing you to access music from almost any source. They can easily extend the system by adding other speakers or areas.

The global Wireless and Multiroom Audio market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wireless and Multiroom Audio market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Wireless and Multiroom Audio in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Wireless and Multiroom Audio in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Wireless and Multiroom Audio market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wireless and Multiroom Audio market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Sonos

Bose

JBL

Yamaha

Denon

Sony

Aluratek

Bluesound

REL

Russound

Sonance

Vizio

Insignia

LG

Logitech

Tivoli Audio

Wireless and Multiroom Audio market size by Type

Streamline Type

Middle End

High End

Wireless and Multiroom Audio market size by Applications

Household

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Wireless and Multiroom Audio market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wireless and Multiroom Audio market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Wireless and Multiroom Audio companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Wireless and Multiroom Audio submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless and Multiroom Audio are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wireless and Multiroom Audio market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Streamline Type

1.4.3 Middle End

1.4.4 High End

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Size

2.1.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Regions

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wireless and Multiroom Audio Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Type

4.2 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Type

4.3 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Price by Type

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Country

6.1.1 North America Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Country

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Type

6.3 North America Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Application

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Country

7.1.1 Europe Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Type

7.3 Europe Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Application

Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Thailand

8.1.10 Malaysia

8.1.11 Philippines

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Application

Chapter Nine: Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Country

9.1.1 Central & South America Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Country

9.1.2 Central & South America Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Type

9.3 Central & South America Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Application

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 GCC Countries

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Application

Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles

11.1 Sonos

11.1.1 Sonos Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Sonos Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Sonos Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered

11.1.5 Sonos Recent Development

11.2 Bose

11.2.1 Bose Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Bose Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Bose Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered

11.2.5 Bose Recent Development

11.3 JBL

11.3.1 JBL Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 JBL Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 JBL Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered

11.3.5 JBL Recent Development

11.4 Yamaha

11.4.1 Yamaha Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Yamaha Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Yamaha Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered

11.4.5 Yamaha Recent Development

11.5 Denon

11.5.1 Denon Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Denon Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Denon Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered

11.5.5 Denon Recent Development

11.6 Sony

11.6.1 Sony Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Sony Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Sony Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered

11.6.5 Sony Recent Development

11.7 Aluratek

11.7.1 Aluratek Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Aluratek Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Aluratek Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered

11.7.5 Aluratek Recent Development

11.8 Bluesound

11.8.1 Bluesound Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Bluesound Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Bluesound Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered

11.8.5 Bluesound Recent Development

11.9 REL

11.9.1 REL Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 REL Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 REL Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered

11.9.5 REL Recent Development

11.10 Russound

11.10.1 Russound Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Russound Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Russound Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered

11.10.5 Russound Recent Development

11.11 Sonance

11.12 Vizio

11.13 Insignia

11.14 LG

11.15 Logitech

11.16 Tivoli Audio

Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast

12.1 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Forecast by Type

12.2.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales Forecast by Type 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue Forecast by Type 2019-2025

12.3 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Forecast by Application

12.4 North America Wireless and Multiroom Audio Forecast

12.5 Europe Wireless and Multiroom Audio Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Wireless and Multiroom Audio Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Wireless and Multiroom Audio Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Wireless and Multiroom Audio Forecast

Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Sixteen: Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

