Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Report 2020: Industry Overview by Emerging Trends, Application, Product Types, Demand Analysis, Industry Verticals and Precise Outlook till 2025
The multi-room wireless speaker system is suitable for people who want to play music at home and can easily control music from a phone, tablet or computer. These systems allow you to play different tracks on each speaker or combine them to play the same track. They support local media libraries and streaming services, allowing you to access music from almost any source. They can easily extend the system by adding other speakers or areas.
The global Wireless and Multiroom Audio market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wireless and Multiroom Audio market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Wireless and Multiroom Audio in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Wireless and Multiroom Audio in these regions.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3899617
This research report categorizes the global Wireless and Multiroom Audio market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wireless and Multiroom Audio market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Sonos
Bose
JBL
Yamaha
Denon
Sony
Aluratek
Bluesound
REL
Russound
Sonance
Vizio
Insignia
LG
Logitech
Tivoli Audio
Wireless and Multiroom Audio market size by Type
Streamline Type
Middle End
High End
Wireless and Multiroom Audio market size by Applications
Household
Commercial
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Wireless and Multiroom Audio market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Wireless and Multiroom Audio market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Wireless and Multiroom Audio companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Wireless and Multiroom Audio submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless and Multiroom Audio are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wireless and Multiroom Audio market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-wireless-and-multiroom-audio-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Streamline Type
1.4.3 Middle End
1.4.4 High End
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Size
2.1.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Regions
Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Wireless and Multiroom Audio Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Type
4.2 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Type
4.3 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Price by Type
Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Country
6.1.1 North America Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Country
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Type
6.3 North America Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Application
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Country
7.1.1 Europe Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Type
7.3 Europe Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Application
Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Thailand
8.1.10 Malaysia
8.1.11 Philippines
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Application
Chapter Nine: Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Country
9.1.1 Central & South America Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Country
9.1.2 Central & South America Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Type
9.3 Central & South America Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Application
Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 GCC Countries
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Wireless and Multiroom Audio by Application
Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles
11.1 Sonos
11.1.1 Sonos Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Sonos Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Sonos Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered
11.1.5 Sonos Recent Development
11.2 Bose
11.2.1 Bose Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Bose Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Bose Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered
11.2.5 Bose Recent Development
11.3 JBL
11.3.1 JBL Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 JBL Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 JBL Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered
11.3.5 JBL Recent Development
11.4 Yamaha
11.4.1 Yamaha Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Yamaha Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Yamaha Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered
11.4.5 Yamaha Recent Development
11.5 Denon
11.5.1 Denon Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Denon Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Denon Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered
11.5.5 Denon Recent Development
11.6 Sony
11.6.1 Sony Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Sony Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Sony Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered
11.6.5 Sony Recent Development
11.7 Aluratek
11.7.1 Aluratek Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Aluratek Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Aluratek Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered
11.7.5 Aluratek Recent Development
11.8 Bluesound
11.8.1 Bluesound Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Bluesound Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Bluesound Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered
11.8.5 Bluesound Recent Development
11.9 REL
11.9.1 REL Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 REL Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 REL Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered
11.9.5 REL Recent Development
11.10 Russound
11.10.1 Russound Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Russound Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Russound Wireless and Multiroom Audio Products Offered
11.10.5 Russound Recent Development
11.11 Sonance
11.12 Vizio
11.13 Insignia
11.14 LG
11.15 Logitech
11.16 Tivoli Audio
Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast
12.1 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Forecast by Type
12.2.1 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Sales Forecast by Type 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Wireless and Multiroom Audio Revenue Forecast by Type 2019-2025
12.3 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Market Forecast by Application
12.4 North America Wireless and Multiroom Audio Forecast
12.5 Europe Wireless and Multiroom Audio Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Wireless and Multiroom Audio Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Wireless and Multiroom Audio Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Wireless and Multiroom Audio Forecast
Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Wireless and Multiroom Audio Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Sixteen: Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3899617
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155