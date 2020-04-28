Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (Pha) Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2026

Global polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 292.94 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the biodegradability driving consumption, vast availability of renewable and cost effective raw materials and sustainable green procurement policies.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market are Metabolix, Inc, Kaneka Corporation, Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co, Ltd, Biomatera, Biomer, Bio-On SRL, Newlight Technologies, LLC, PHB Industrial S.A, Polyferm Canada, Inc, Tianan Biologic Materials Co, Ltd,Tianjin Greenbio Materials Co, Ltd, Tepha, Inc, Bluepha Co, Ltd, Dayglo Color Corp, Bioamber, Inc, Full Cycle Bioplastics, Procter & Gamble Co, Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Biome Bioplastics Ltd, Cardia Bioplastics Ltd. and others.

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market By Type (PHA Monomers, PHA Co-Polymers, PHA Terpolymers, Others), Manufacturing Technology (Bacterial Fermentation, Biosynthesis, Enzymatic Catalysis), By Application (Packaging, Bio Medical, Food Services, Agriculture), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-polyhydroxyalkanoate-pha-market&skp

Market Definition: Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) is biodegradable linear polyesters that are synthesized by the bacterial fermentation on sugar or glucose, naturally. PHAs can be combined with a wide array of monomers that results in giving innovative properties to it. There is a growing demand for polyhydroxyalkanoate in applications like agriculture, pharmaceutical industry, packaging, food services, production of bioplastic, tissue engineering and others, which is expected to be one of the factors helping the market to grow in the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Sustainable green procurement policies can act as a driver for the market in the forecast period

Cost effective raw materials and vast availability of renewable sources will also act as a driver for the market in near future

Increasing concerns about human health and safety will also propel the growth of market

Recent advancements in polyhydroxyalkanoate manufacturing technologies

Market Restraints:

Higher costs of PHAs as compared to conventional polymers are expected to hamper the growth of the market

Issues with the performance of polyhydroxyalkanoate; this factor will also restrain the growth of the market

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Segmentation:

By Type

PHA Monomers

Polyhydroxybutyrate

Polyhydroxyvalerate

PHA Co-Polymers

P(4HB-CO-3HB)

P(3HB-CO-3HV)

By Manufacturing Technology

Bacterial Fermentation

Biosynthesis

Enzymatic Catalysis

By Application

Packaging

Bio Medical

Food Services

Agriculture

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Metabolix Inc

Kaneka Corporation

Meredian Holdings Group Inc

Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co Ltd

Biomatera

Biomer

Bio-On SRL

And More…..Get Detailed TOC @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-polyhydroxyalkanoate-pha-market&skp

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Metabolix Inc. had signed an agreement with North Carolina State University for its ‘Yield10 Bioscience’, a crop science technology. Both the companies are working on controlling and improving carbon capturing in plants. This agreement has helped the company to innovate new manufacturing technology for PHA.

In February 2015, BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) has signed an agreement with Kaneka Corporation for the joint development of biodegradable and eco-friendly plastics. The products developed would be used in applications such as flexible and solid packaging, extrusion coated cardboard & papers and pharmaceutical capsules. Such agreements will help the company to penetrate more in this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]