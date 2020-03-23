Identity Verification Market Comprehensive Analysis To 2027 Top Companies- Acuant, Authenteq, Equifax, Gemalto, IDEMIA, Mitek Systems, Experian, Jumio, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Onfido, Trulioo

The global identity verification market accounted to US$ 5.52 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 18.12 Bn by 2027.

Identity Verification is the process of creating one’s identity, used by business to ensure that the customer or user provides the information that is matched with the character of the real person. These services can be used both in-person and online to verify identities. These services are used in the emerging market of e-commerce platforms, internet forums, underage signup, social platforms, and illegal activities like identity fraud, money laundering, and harassment. Industries that use identity verification services include digital business, travel and leisure, telecom, and gaming and entertainment. Identity-related frauds and data breaches are the factors giving an expected rise in growth of identification verification market.

Increasing data-breaches and identity-related frauds are the dominant factors driving the need for Identity Verification services. Budgetary limitation preventing the adaptation of identity verification market. BYOD and Enterprise mobility remain the major factor giving a boost to the identity verification s market. The proliferation of cloud-based identity and integration of ML and AI technologies are the opportunity in these segment and is expected to boost the demand for identity verification market in future. This market research report provides a big picture on Identity Verification, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the Identity Verification hike in terms of revenue.

Companies Mentioned In Global Market: Acuant, Authenteq, Equifax, Gemalto, IDEMIA, Mitek Systems, Experian, Jumio, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Onfido, Trulioo

Every crucial and decisive detail for the development of the market and the restraining factors that may hamper the market in near future is mentioned with solutions in the report. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

Answers That the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Identity Verification market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Identity Verification market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Identity Verification market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Identity Verification market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

