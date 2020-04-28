Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Market 2020 – Industry Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Growth Forecast till 2026

The organizations and institutions indulged in the manufacturing of automotive and high-tech automotive have been active consumers for a very long time of outsourcing services. Logistics outsourcing and contract manufacturing are common among high-tech manufacturing firms.

The research report studies the Automotive Component Outsourcing market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Automotive Component Outsourcing market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Automotive Component Outsourcing market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Automotive Component Outsourcing market: Segment Analysis

The global Automotive Component Outsourcing market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Automotive Component Outsourcing market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Automotive Component Outsourcing market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Back-office information technology outsourcing

Business process outsourcing

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape:

The Automotive Component Outsourcing key manufacturers in this market include:

Meritor

Amtek India

AGC Flat Glass

Benteler

Autoliv

Bharat Forge

BorgWarner

Continental

Cummins

Delphi

Denso

Faurecia

Johnson Control

KIRCHHOFF Automotive

Lear Corporation

Magna

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Automotive Component Outsourcing

1.1 Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive Component Outsourcing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Back-office information technology outsourcing

2.5 Business process outsourcing

Chapter Three: Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Passenger Car

3.5 Commercial Vehicle

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Component Outsourcing as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Component Outsourcing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Automotive Component Outsourcing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Automotive Component Outsourcing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Meritor

5.1.1 Meritor Profile

5.1.2 Meritor Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Meritor Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Meritor Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Meritor Recent Developments

5.2 Amtek India

5.2.1 Amtek India Profile

5.2.2 Amtek India Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Amtek India Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Amtek India Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Amtek India Recent Developments

5.3 AGC Flat Glass

5.5.1 AGC Flat Glass Profile

5.3.2 AGC Flat Glass Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 AGC Flat Glass Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 AGC Flat Glass Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Benteler Recent Developments

5.4 Benteler

5.4.1 Benteler Profile

5.4.2 Benteler Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Benteler Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Benteler Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Benteler Recent Developments

5.5 Autoliv

5.5.1 Autoliv Profile

5.5.2 Autoliv Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Autoliv Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Autoliv Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Autoliv Recent Developments

5.6 Bharat Forge

5.6.1 Bharat Forge Profile

5.6.2 Bharat Forge Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Bharat Forge Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Bharat Forge Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Bharat Forge Recent Developments

5.7 BorgWarner

5.7.1 BorgWarner Profile

5.7.2 BorgWarner Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 BorgWarner Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 BorgWarner Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 BorgWarner Recent Developments

5.8 Continental

5.8.1 Continental Profile

5.8.2 Continental Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Continental Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Continental Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Continental Recent Developments

5.9 Cummins

5.9.1 Cummins Profile

5.9.2 Cummins Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Cummins Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Cummins Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Cummins Recent Developments

5.10 Delphi

5.10.1 Delphi Profile

5.10.2 Delphi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Delphi Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Delphi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Delphi Recent Developments

5.11 Denso

5.11.1 Denso Profile

5.11.2 Denso Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Denso Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Denso Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Denso Recent Developments

5.12 Faurecia

5.12.1 Faurecia Profile

5.12.2 Faurecia Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Faurecia Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Faurecia Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Faurecia Recent Developments

5.13 Johnson Control

5.13.1 Johnson Control Profile

5.13.2 Johnson Control Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Johnson Control Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Johnson Control Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Johnson Control Recent Developments

5.14 KIRCHHOFF Automotive

5.14.1 KIRCHHOFF Automotive Profile

5.14.2 KIRCHHOFF Automotive Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 KIRCHHOFF Automotive Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 KIRCHHOFF Automotive Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 KIRCHHOFF Automotive Recent Developments

5.15 Lear Corporation

5.15.1 Lear Corporation Profile

5.15.2 Lear Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Lear Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Lear Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Lear Corporation Recent Developments

5.16 Magna

5.16.1 Magna Profile

5.16.2 Magna Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Magna Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Magna Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Magna Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Automotive Component Outsourcing by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Automotive Component Outsourcing by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Automotive Component Outsourcing by Players and by Application

8.1 China Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Component Outsourcing by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Automotive Component Outsourcing by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Automotive Component Outsourcing by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Automotive Component Outsourcing Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

