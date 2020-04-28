Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2026

The research report studies the Online Meal Kit Delivery market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Online Meal Kit Delivery market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Online Meal Kit Delivery market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Online Meal Kit Delivery market: Segment Analysis

The global Online Meal Kit Delivery market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Online Meal Kit Delivery market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Online Meal Kit Delivery market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Ready-to-eat Food

Reprocessed Food

Other

By the application, this report covers the following segments

User Age (Under 25)

User Age (25-34)

User Age (35-44)

User Age (45-54)

User Age (55-64)

Older

Competitive Landscape:

The Online Meal Kit Delivery key manufacturers in this market include:

Blue Apron

Hello Fresh

Plated

Sun Basket

Chef’d

Green Chef

Purple Carrot

Home Chef

Abel & Cole

Riverford

Gousto

Quitoque

Kochhaus

Marley Spoon

Middagsfrid

Allerhandebox

Chefmarket

Kochzauber

Fresh Fitness Food

Mindful Chef

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Online Meal Kit Delivery

1.1 Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Overview

1.1.1 Online Meal Kit Delivery Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Ready-to-eat Food

2.5 Reprocessed Food

2.6 Other

Chapter Three: Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 User Age (Under 25)

3.5 User Age (25-34)

3.6 User Age (35-44)

3.7 User Age (45-54)

3.8 User Age (55-64)

3.9 Older

Chapter Four: Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Online Meal Kit Delivery as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Online Meal Kit Delivery Market

4.4 Global Top Players Online Meal Kit Delivery Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Online Meal Kit Delivery Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Blue Apron

5.1.1 Blue Apron Profile

5.1.2 Blue Apron Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Blue Apron Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Blue Apron Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Blue Apron Recent Developments

5.2 Hello Fresh

5.2.1 Hello Fresh Profile

5.2.2 Hello Fresh Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Hello Fresh Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Hello Fresh Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Hello Fresh Recent Developments

5.3 Plated

5.5.1 Plated Profile

5.3.2 Plated Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Plated Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Plated Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Sun Basket Recent Developments

5.4 Sun Basket

5.4.1 Sun Basket Profile

5.4.2 Sun Basket Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Sun Basket Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Sun Basket Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Sun Basket Recent Developments

5.5 Chef’d

5.5.1 Chef’d Profile

5.5.2 Chef’d Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Chef’d Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Chef’d Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Chef’d Recent Developments

5.6 Green Chef

5.6.1 Green Chef Profile

5.6.2 Green Chef Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Green Chef Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Green Chef Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Green Chef Recent Developments

5.7 Purple Carrot

5.7.1 Purple Carrot Profile

5.7.2 Purple Carrot Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Purple Carrot Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Purple Carrot Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Purple Carrot Recent Developments

5.8 Home Chef

5.8.1 Home Chef Profile

5.8.2 Home Chef Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Home Chef Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Home Chef Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Home Chef Recent Developments

5.9 Abel & Cole

5.9.1 Abel & Cole Profile

5.9.2 Abel & Cole Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Abel & Cole Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Abel & Cole Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Abel & Cole Recent Developments

5.10 Riverford

5.10.1 Riverford Profile

5.10.2 Riverford Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Riverford Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Riverford Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Riverford Recent Developments

5.11 Gousto

5.11.1 Gousto Profile

5.11.2 Gousto Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Gousto Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Gousto Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Gousto Recent Developments

5.12 Quitoque

5.12.1 Quitoque Profile

5.12.2 Quitoque Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Quitoque Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Quitoque Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Quitoque Recent Developments

5.13 Kochhaus

5.13.1 Kochhaus Profile

5.13.2 Kochhaus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Kochhaus Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Kochhaus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Kochhaus Recent Developments

5.14 Marley Spoon

5.14.1 Marley Spoon Profile

5.14.2 Marley Spoon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Marley Spoon Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Marley Spoon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Marley Spoon Recent Developments

5.15 Middagsfrid

5.15.1 Middagsfrid Profile

5.15.2 Middagsfrid Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Middagsfrid Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Middagsfrid Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Middagsfrid Recent Developments

5.16 Allerhandebox

5.16.1 Allerhandebox Profile

5.16.2 Allerhandebox Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Allerhandebox Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Allerhandebox Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Allerhandebox Recent Developments

5.17 Chefmarket

5.17.1 Chefmarket Profile

5.17.2 Chefmarket Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Chefmarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Chefmarket Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Chefmarket Recent Developments

5.18 Kochzauber

5.18.1 Kochzauber Profile

5.18.2 Kochzauber Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Kochzauber Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Kochzauber Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Kochzauber Recent Developments

5.19 Fresh Fitness Food

5.19.1 Fresh Fitness Food Profile

5.19.2 Fresh Fitness Food Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Fresh Fitness Food Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Fresh Fitness Food Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Fresh Fitness Food Recent Developments

5.20 Mindful Chef

5.20.1 Mindful Chef Profile

5.20.2 Mindful Chef Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Mindful Chef Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Mindful Chef Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Mindful Chef Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Online Meal Kit Delivery by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Online Meal Kit Delivery by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Online Meal Kit Delivery by Players and by Application

8.1 China Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Online Meal Kit Delivery by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Online Meal Kit Delivery by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Online Meal Kit Delivery by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Online Meal Kit Delivery Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

