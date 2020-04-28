Global Metadata Management Services Market 2020, by Application, Type and Application, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2026

Metadata management involves managing metadata about other data, whereby this “other data” is generally referred to as content data. The term is used most often in relation to digital media, but older forms of metadata are catalogs, dictionaries, and taxonomies.

North America is the home to most vendors and organizations with a large operation base and customers. Having developed economies and being the early adopters of the technology, the region has witnessed a significant adoption of cloud-based security solutions, especially among the large enterprises. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue generation.

The research report studies the Metadata Management Services market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Metadata Management Services market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Metadata Management Services market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Metadata Management Services market: Segment Analysis

The global Metadata Management Services market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Metadata Management Services market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Metadata Management Services market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

On-premises

Cloud-based

By the application, this report covers the following segments

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The Metadata Management Services key manufacturers in this market include:

IBM

Oracle

SAP

ASG Technologies

Talend

Adaptive

Data Advantage Group

Cambridge Semantics

Centricminds

Collibra

Topquadrant

Informatica

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Metadata Management Services

1.1 Metadata Management Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Metadata Management Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Metadata Management Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Metadata Management Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Metadata Management Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Metadata Management Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Metadata Management Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Metadata Management Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Metadata Management Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Metadata Management Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Metadata Management Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Metadata Management Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Metadata Management Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Metadata Management Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Metadata Management Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Metadata Management Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Metadata Management Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-premises

2.5 Cloud-based

Chapter Three: Metadata Management Services Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Metadata Management Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Metadata Management Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Metadata Management Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Telecommunication and IT

3.6 Retail and eCommerce

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Manufacturing

3.9 Government and Defense

3.10 Other

Chapter Four: Global Metadata Management Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Metadata Management Services Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Metadata Management Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metadata Management Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Metadata Management Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Metadata Management Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Metadata Management Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Oracle

5.2.1 Oracle Profile

5.2.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.3 SAP

5.5.1 SAP Profile

5.3.2 SAP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 SAP Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 SAP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 ASG Technologies Recent Developments

5.4 ASG Technologies

5.4.1 ASG Technologies Profile

5.4.2 ASG Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 ASG Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 ASG Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 ASG Technologies Recent Developments

5.5 Talend

5.5.1 Talend Profile

5.5.2 Talend Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Talend Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Talend Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Talend Recent Developments

5.6 Adaptive

5.6.1 Adaptive Profile

5.6.2 Adaptive Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Adaptive Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Adaptive Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Adaptive Recent Developments

5.7 Data Advantage Group

5.7.1 Data Advantage Group Profile

5.7.2 Data Advantage Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Data Advantage Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Data Advantage Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Data Advantage Group Recent Developments

5.8 Cambridge Semantics

5.8.1 Cambridge Semantics Profile

5.8.2 Cambridge Semantics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Cambridge Semantics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Cambridge Semantics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Cambridge Semantics Recent Developments

5.9 Centricminds

5.9.1 Centricminds Profile

5.9.2 Centricminds Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Centricminds Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Centricminds Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Centricminds Recent Developments

5.10 Collibra

5.10.1 Collibra Profile

5.10.2 Collibra Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Collibra Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Collibra Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Collibra Recent Developments

5.11 Topquadrant

5.11.1 Topquadrant Profile

5.11.2 Topquadrant Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Topquadrant Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Topquadrant Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Topquadrant Recent Developments

5.12 Informatica

5.12.1 Informatica Profile

5.12.2 Informatica Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Informatica Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Informatica Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Informatica Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Metadata Management Services by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Metadata Management Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Metadata Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Metadata Management Services by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Metadata Management Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Metadata Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Metadata Management Services by Players and by Application

8.1 China Metadata Management Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Metadata Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Metadata Management Services by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Metadata Management Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Metadata Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Metadata Management Services by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Metadata Management Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Metadata Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Metadata Management Services by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Metadata Management Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Metadata Management Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Metadata Management Services Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

