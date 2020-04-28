Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market 2020 Analysis by Emerging Trends, Growing Demand, Growth Analysis, Top Companies, Regional Outlook & Forecast 2026

Medical data storage includes vendor neutral archives (VNA) and image exchange (IE). Vendor neutral archives (VNA) is a medical imaging technology helps to stores images in a standard format and interface, making medical imaging data accessible through different picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). Medical enterprise data storage solutions allow users to consolidate, standardize and archive images and data from different PACS into a single module. Medical enterprise data storage solutions helps to reduce storage capacity dedicated to individual PACS systems and facilitate cross-document sharing and exchange.

North America followed by Western Europe is expected to dominate the Medical Enterprise Data Storage market, due to high importance for healthcare data management solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Medical Enterprise Data Storage market, due to expanding healthcare sector and growing preference for healthcare IT solutions.

The research report studies the Medical Enterprise Data Storage market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market: Segment Analysis

The global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

On-permise

Software as Service (SaaS)

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Competitive Landscape:

The Medical Enterprise Data Storage key manufacturers in this market include:

IBM

Hyland Software

AT&T

Dell EMC

Fujifilm

NetApp

Mckesson

GE Healthcare

DeJarnette

AGFA Healthcare

Bridgehead Software

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Medical Enterprise Data Storage

1.1 Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Overview

1.1.1 Medical Enterprise Data Storage Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-permise

2.5 Software as Service (SaaS)

Chapter Three: Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Small & Medium Enterprise

3.5 Large Enterprise

Chapter Four: Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medical Enterprise Data Storage as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market

4.4 Global Top Players Medical Enterprise Data Storage Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Medical Enterprise Data Storage Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Hyland Software

5.2.1 Hyland Software Profile

5.2.2 Hyland Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Hyland Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Hyland Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Hyland Software Recent Developments

5.3 AT&T

5.5.1 AT&T Profile

5.3.2 AT&T Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 AT&T Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 AT&T Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Dell EMC Recent Developments

5.4 Dell EMC

5.4.1 Dell EMC Profile

5.4.2 Dell EMC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Dell EMC Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Dell EMC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Dell EMC Recent Developments

5.5 Fujifilm

5.5.1 Fujifilm Profile

5.5.2 Fujifilm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Fujifilm Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Fujifilm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Fujifilm Recent Developments

5.6 NetApp

5.6.1 NetApp Profile

5.6.2 NetApp Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 NetApp Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 NetApp Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 NetApp Recent Developments

5.7 Mckesson

5.7.1 Mckesson Profile

5.7.2 Mckesson Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Mckesson Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Mckesson Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Mckesson Recent Developments

5.8 GE Healthcare

5.8.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.8.2 GE Healthcare Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 GE Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 GE Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.9 DeJarnette

5.9.1 DeJarnette Profile

5.9.2 DeJarnette Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 DeJarnette Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 DeJarnette Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 DeJarnette Recent Developments

5.10 AGFA Healthcare

5.10.1 AGFA Healthcare Profile

5.10.2 AGFA Healthcare Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 AGFA Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 AGFA Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 AGFA Healthcare Recent Developments

5.11 Bridgehead Software

5.11.1 Bridgehead Software Profile

5.11.2 Bridgehead Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Bridgehead Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Bridgehead Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Bridgehead Software Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Medical Enterprise Data Storage by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Medical Enterprise Data Storage by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Medical Enterprise Data Storage by Players and by Application

8.1 China Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Enterprise Data Storage by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Medical Enterprise Data Storage by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Medical Enterprise Data Storage by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

