Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market 2020: Product Types and Application, Leading players, Regional Outlook, Opportunities Assessment and Forecast 2026

The research report studies the Sulphur Recovery Technology market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Sulphur Recovery Technology market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Sulphur Recovery Technology market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Sulphur Recovery Technology market: Segment Analysis

The global Sulphur Recovery Technology market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Sulphur Recovery Technology market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Sulphur Recovery Technology market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Claus Process

Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Petroleum and Coke

Natural Gas

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Sulphur Recovery Technology key manufacturers in this market include:

Jacobs Engineering Group

Chiyoda Corporation

John Wood Group (Amec Foster Wheeler)

Technip FMC

Worley Parsons

Linde AG

Fluor Corporation

KT-Kinetics Technology SpA

GTC Technology US

Heurtey Petrochem

McDermott

Sunway Petrochemical Engineering

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Sulphur Recovery Technology

1.1 Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Overview

1.1.1 Sulphur Recovery Technology Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Claus Process

2.5 Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment

Chapter Three: Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Petroleum and Coke

3.5 Natural Gas

3.6 Others

Chapter Four: Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sulphur Recovery Technology as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sulphur Recovery Technology Market

4.4 Global Top Players Sulphur Recovery Technology Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Sulphur Recovery Technology Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Jacobs Engineering Group

5.1.1 Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

5.1.2 Jacobs Engineering Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Jacobs Engineering Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Jacobs Engineering Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Jacobs Engineering Group Recent Developments

5.2 Chiyoda Corporation

5.2.1 Chiyoda Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Chiyoda Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Chiyoda Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Chiyoda Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Chiyoda Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 John Wood Group (Amec Foster Wheeler)

5.5.1 John Wood Group (Amec Foster Wheeler) Profile

5.3.2 John Wood Group (Amec Foster Wheeler) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 John Wood Group (Amec Foster Wheeler) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 John Wood Group (Amec Foster Wheeler) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Technip FMC Recent Developments

5.4 Technip FMC

5.4.1 Technip FMC Profile

5.4.2 Technip FMC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Technip FMC Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Technip FMC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Technip FMC Recent Developments

5.5 Worley Parsons

5.5.1 Worley Parsons Profile

5.5.2 Worley Parsons Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Worley Parsons Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Worley Parsons Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Worley Parsons Recent Developments

5.6 Linde AG

5.6.1 Linde AG Profile

5.6.2 Linde AG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Linde AG Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Linde AG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Linde AG Recent Developments

5.7 Fluor Corporation

5.7.1 Fluor Corporation Profile

5.7.2 Fluor Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Fluor Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Fluor Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Fluor Corporation Recent Developments

5.8 KT-Kinetics Technology SpA

5.8.1 KT-Kinetics Technology SpA Profile

5.8.2 KT-Kinetics Technology SpA Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 KT-Kinetics Technology SpA Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 KT-Kinetics Technology SpA Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 KT-Kinetics Technology SpA Recent Developments

5.9 GTC Technology US

5.9.1 GTC Technology US Profile

5.9.2 GTC Technology US Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 GTC Technology US Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 GTC Technology US Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 GTC Technology US Recent Developments

5.10 Heurtey Petrochem

5.10.1 Heurtey Petrochem Profile

5.10.2 Heurtey Petrochem Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Heurtey Petrochem Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Heurtey Petrochem Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Heurtey Petrochem Recent Developments

5.11 McDermott

5.11.1 McDermott Profile

5.11.2 McDermott Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 McDermott Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 McDermott Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 McDermott Recent Developments

5.12 Sunway Petrochemical Engineering

5.12.1 Sunway Petrochemical Engineering Profile

5.12.2 Sunway Petrochemical Engineering Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Sunway Petrochemical Engineering Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Sunway Petrochemical Engineering Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Sunway Petrochemical Engineering Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Sulphur Recovery Technology by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Sulphur Recovery Technology by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Sulphur Recovery Technology by Players and by Application

8.1 China Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Sulphur Recovery Technology by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Sulphur Recovery Technology by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Sulphur Recovery Technology by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

