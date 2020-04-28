Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Technology Progress 2020-2026 by Companies like Cisco, Microsoft, Kedacom, Zoom, BlueJeans, Vidyo, Arkadin, Avaya, NEC, ZTE, Lifesize

Cloud video conferencing is based on cloud computing. Service providers build cloud computing centers. Enterprises do not need to purchase MCUs, do not need to restructure their networks on a large scale, and do not need to deploy professional IT personnel. By renting services, they can achieve Multi-party video communication in mobile state.

The global cloud video conferencing market is dominated by companies from Cisco, Microsoft and Zoom. Top three players occupy for over 29.95 % market share in 2019. Top one company was Cisco with 941.99 Million USD in 2019 and occupied 17.37% in 2019.

The research report studies the Cloud Video Conferencing market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Cloud Video Conferencing market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Cloud Video Conferencing market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Cloud Video Conferencing market: Segment Analysis

The global Cloud Video Conferencing market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Cloud Video Conferencing market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Cloud Video Conferencing market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

SVC Type

AVC Type

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Education (Public/Private)

Consulting/Professional Services

Government (Non-Military)

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Healthcare

Competitive Landscape:

The Cloud Video Conferencing key manufacturers in this market include:

Cisco

Microsoft

Kedacom

Zoom

BlueJeans

Vidyo

Arkadin

Avaya

NEC

ZTE

Lifesize

