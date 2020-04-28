Global Project Logistics Market 2020: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity

Project logistics is the integrated process of planning, organization, managing, processing, and controlling the complete flow of goods, materials, and information associated with the successful completion of a project.

The key players operating into global project logistics market are Kuehne + Nagel, Deutsche Post DHL, DB Schenker, Nippon Express, DSV Panalpina, XPO Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Agility Logistics, SNCF Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Bollore Logistics, Sinotrans, Expeditors International, J.B. Hunt, Rhenus Logistics, GEFCO, United Parcel Service and etc. The market is really fragmented. Top 5 manufacturers only occupied 15% market share in 2019.

The research report studies the Project Logistics market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Project Logistics market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Project Logistics market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Project Logistics market: Segment Analysis

The global Project Logistics market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Project Logistics market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Project Logistics market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Other

By the downstream industry, this report covers the following segments

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Construction

Manufacturing

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The Project Logistics key manufacturers in this market include:

Kuehne + Nagel

Deutsche Post DHL

DB Schenker

Nippon Express

DSV Panalpina

XPO Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Agility Logistics

SNCF Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Bollore Logistics

Sinotrans

Expeditors International

J.B. Hunt

Rhenus Logistics

GEFCO

United Parcel Service

Hellmann

