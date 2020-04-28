Global Hotel Reservations Software Market Industry Future Forecast Assessed on the Basis of How the Market is Predicted to Grow 2020 –2026

Hospitality businesses use hotel reservations software, also known as central reservation systems, or CRS, to manage online bookings and reservations and ensure a smooth transaction process for guests.

Amadeus, Sabre (SynXis), Mingus Software (Hotello), HotelRunner, ResNexus, Little Hotelier, eZee, eviivo, RoomKeyPMS, Resort Data (RDPWin), etc. are the key suppliers in the global hotel reservations software market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the global market in 2019.

The research report studies the Hotel Reservations Software market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Hotel Reservations Software market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Hotel Reservations Software market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Hotel Reservations Software market: Segment Analysis

The global Hotel Reservations Software market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Hotel Reservations Software market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Hotel Reservations Software market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Cloud-based

Web-based

By the end users, this report covers the following segments

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Competitive Landscape:

The Hotel Reservations Software key manufacturers in this market include:

Amadeus

Sabre (SynXis)

Mingus Software (Hotello)

HotelRunner

ResNexus

Little Hotelier

EZee

Eviivo

RoomKeyPMS

Resort Data (RDPWin)

Cvent Passkey

Pegasus

D-EDGE

SHR (Windsurfer)

Shiji

GreenCloud

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Hotel Reservations Software

1.1 Hotel Reservations Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Hotel Reservations Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Hotel Reservations Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Hotel Reservations Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Hotel Reservations Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Hotel Reservations Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Hotel Reservations Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Hotel Reservations Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Hotel Reservations Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Hotel Reservations Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Hotel Reservations Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Hotel Reservations Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Hotel Reservations Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Hotel Reservations Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Hotel Reservations Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Hotel Reservations Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Hotel Reservations Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud-based

2.5 Web-based

Chapter Three: Hotel Reservations Software Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Hotel Reservations Software Market Size by End Users: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hotel Reservations Software Historic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hotel Reservations Software Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 SMEs

Chapter Four: Global Hotel Reservations Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Hotel Reservations Software Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hotel Reservations Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hotel Reservations Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Hotel Reservations Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Hotel Reservations Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Hotel Reservations Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Amadeus

5.1.1 Amadeus Profile

5.1.2 Amadeus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Amadeus Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Amadeus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Amadeus Recent Developments

5.2 Sabre (SynXis)

5.2.1 Sabre (SynXis) Profile

5.2.2 Sabre (SynXis) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Sabre (SynXis) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Sabre (SynXis) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Sabre (SynXis) Recent Developments

5.3 Mingus Software (Hotello)

5.5.1 Mingus Software (Hotello) Profile

5.3.2 Mingus Software (Hotello) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Mingus Software (Hotello) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Mingus Software (Hotello) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 HotelRunner Recent Developments

5.4 HotelRunner

5.4.1 HotelRunner Profile

5.4.2 HotelRunner Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 HotelRunner Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 HotelRunner Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 HotelRunner Recent Developments

5.5 ResNexus

5.5.1 ResNexus Profile

5.5.2 ResNexus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 ResNexus Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ResNexus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 ResNexus Recent Developments

5.6 Little Hotelier

5.6.1 Little Hotelier Profile

5.6.2 Little Hotelier Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Little Hotelier Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Little Hotelier Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Little Hotelier Recent Developments

5.7 EZee

5.7.1 EZee Profile

5.7.2 EZee Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 EZee Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 EZee Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 EZee Recent Developments

5.8 Eviivo

5.8.1 Eviivo Profile

5.8.2 Eviivo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Eviivo Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Eviivo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Eviivo Recent Developments

5.9 RoomKeyPMS

5.9.1 RoomKeyPMS Profile

5.9.2 RoomKeyPMS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 RoomKeyPMS Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 RoomKeyPMS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 RoomKeyPMS Recent Developments

5.10 Resort Data (RDPWin)

5.10.1 Resort Data (RDPWin) Profile

5.10.2 Resort Data (RDPWin) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Resort Data (RDPWin) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Resort Data (RDPWin) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Resort Data (RDPWin) Recent Developments

5.11 Cvent Passkey

5.11.1 Cvent Passkey Profile

5.11.2 Cvent Passkey Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Cvent Passkey Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Cvent Passkey Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Cvent Passkey Recent Developments

5.12 Pegasus

5.12.1 Pegasus Profile

5.12.2 Pegasus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Pegasus Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Pegasus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Pegasus Recent Developments

5.13 D-EDGE

5.13.1 D-EDGE Profile

5.13.2 D-EDGE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 D-EDGE Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 D-EDGE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 D-EDGE Recent Developments

5.14 SHR (Windsurfer)

5.14.1 SHR (Windsurfer) Profile

5.14.2 SHR (Windsurfer) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 SHR (Windsurfer) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 SHR (Windsurfer) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 SHR (Windsurfer) Recent Developments

5.15 Shiji

5.15.1 Shiji Profile

5.15.2 Shiji Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Shiji Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Shiji Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Shiji Recent Developments

5.16 GreenCloud

5.16.1 GreenCloud Profile

5.16.2 GreenCloud Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 GreenCloud Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 GreenCloud Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 GreenCloud Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Hotel Reservations Software by Players and by End Users

6.1 North America Hotel Reservations Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Hotel Reservations Software Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Hotel Reservations Software by Players and by End Users

7.1 Europe Hotel Reservations Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Hotel Reservations Software Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Hotel Reservations Software by Players and by End Users

8.1 China Hotel Reservations Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Hotel Reservations Software Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Hotel Reservations Software by Players and by End Users

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Hotel Reservations Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Hotel Reservations Software Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Hotel Reservations Software by Players and by End Users

10.1 Latin America Hotel Reservations Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Hotel Reservations Software Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Hotel Reservations Software by Players and by End Users

11.1 Middle East & Africa Hotel Reservations Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Hotel Reservations Software Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Hotel Reservations Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

