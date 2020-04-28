Global Cognitive Search Service Market Enhancement and Developments by 2020-2026

Cognitive search enables knowledge discovery that is highly relevant to users’ intent by deriving contextual insights from conceptual data.

Attivio, Micro Focus, IBM, Squirro, PerkinElmer, Sinequa, BA Insight, BMC Software, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Cognitive Search Service market. Top 3 took up 38.67% of the global market in 2019. Micro Focus, Attivio, Sinequa, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The research report studies the Cognitive Search Service market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Cognitive Search Service market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Cognitive Search Service market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Cognitive Search Service market: Segment Analysis

The global Cognitive Search Service market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Cognitive Search Service market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Cognitive Search Service market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

By the users, this report covers the following segments

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Competitive Landscape:

The Cognitive Search Service key manufacturers in this market include:

Attivio

Micro Focus

IBM

Squirro

PerkinElmer

Sinequa

BA Insight

BMC Software

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Cognitive Search Service

1.1 Cognitive Search Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Cognitive Search Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cognitive Search Service Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Cognitive Search Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cognitive Search Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cognitive Search Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Cognitive Search Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Search Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Cognitive Search Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Search Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Cognitive Search Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cognitive Search Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cognitive Search Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud Based

2.5 Web Based

Chapter Three: Cognitive Search Service Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Users: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cognitive Search Service Historic Market Size by Users (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cognitive Search Service Forecasted Market Size by Users (2021-2026)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 SMEs

Chapter Four: Global Cognitive Search Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cognitive Search Service as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cognitive Search Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cognitive Search Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cognitive Search Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cognitive Search Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Attivio

5.1.1 Attivio Profile

5.1.2 Attivio Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Attivio Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Attivio Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Attivio Recent Developments

5.2 Micro Focus

5.2.1 Micro Focus Profile

5.2.2 Micro Focus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Micro Focus Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Micro Focus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Micro Focus Recent Developments

5.3 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.3.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Squirro Recent Developments

5.4 Squirro

5.4.1 Squirro Profile

5.4.2 Squirro Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Squirro Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Squirro Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Squirro Recent Developments

5.5 PerkinElmer

5.5.1 PerkinElmer Profile

5.5.2 PerkinElmer Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 PerkinElmer Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 PerkinElmer Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 PerkinElmer Recent Developments

5.6 Sinequa

5.6.1 Sinequa Profile

5.6.2 Sinequa Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Sinequa Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Sinequa Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Sinequa Recent Developments

5.7 BA Insight

5.7.1 BA Insight Profile

5.7.2 BA Insight Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 BA Insight Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 BA Insight Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 BA Insight Recent Developments

5.8 BMC Software

5.8.1 BMC Software Profile

5.8.2 BMC Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 BMC Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 BMC Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 BMC Software Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Cognitive Search Service by Players and by Users

6.1 North America Cognitive Search Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Cognitive Search Service by Players and by Users

7.1 Europe Cognitive Search Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Cognitive Search Service by Players and by Users

8.1 China Cognitive Search Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Search Service by Players and by Users

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Search Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Cognitive Search Service by Players and by Users

10.1 Latin America Cognitive Search Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Cognitive Search Service by Players and by Users

11.1 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Search Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Cognitive Search Service Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

