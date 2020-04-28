Global Award Management Software Market Demand, Supply and Growing Trends 2020 to 2026

Businesses use reward management software solutions designed to streamline all aspects of the reward process. This type of software typically has the following functions: setting requirements and accepting registrations, browsing and managing accepted participants, setting winning criteria and judging participants, and communicating the final result to all participants, whether they win or not. Advanced solutions have a wide range of functions. They usually allow users to communicate with participants, manage the voting process (internally or publicly), and generate analysis reports.

In our industry report, a total of 16 companies were selected. We can find that this is a non-concentrated industry. These 16 companies account for only about 50% of the market. There are no large-scale companies. Leading companies in the industry only have about 5% market share. Smaller companies are competing in this market. At the same time, many companies have just set up and joined the industry.

The research report studies the Award Management Software market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4418469

Global Award Management Software market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Award Management Software market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Award Management Software market: Segment Analysis

The global Award Management Software market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Award Management Software market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Award Management Software market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By the end users, this report covers the following segments

Private and Family Foundations

Community Foundations and Fundraising Organizations

Corporate Foundations

Associations

Education Institutions

Government Institutions

Non-Profits and Charities

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Award Management Software key manufacturers in this market include:

Judgify

Reviewr

OmniCONTESTS

FluidReview

StreamLink Software

VYPER

WizeHive

Openwater

Fluxx

RhythmQ

Eventsforce

Evision

Eawards

Evalato

Award Force

Awards Absolute

AwardStage

Currinda

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-award-management-software-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Award Management Software

1.1 Award Management Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Award Management Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Award Management Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Award Management Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Award Management Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Award Management Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Award Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Award Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Award Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Award Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Award Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Award Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Award Management Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Award Management Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Award Management Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Award Management Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Award Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-Premises

2.5 Cloud-Based

Chapter Three: Award Management Software Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Award Management Software Market Size by End Users: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Award Management Software Historic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Award Management Software Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026)

3.4 Private and Family Foundations

3.5 Community Foundations and Fundraising Organizations

3.6 Corporate Foundations

3.7 Associations

3.8 Education Institutions

3.9 Government Institutions

3.10 Non-Profits and Charities

3.11 Others

Chapter Four: Global Award Management Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Award Management Software Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Award Management Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Award Management Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Award Management Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Award Management Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Award Management Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Judgify

5.1.1 Judgify Profile

5.1.2 Judgify Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Judgify Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Judgify Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Judgify Recent Developments

5.2 Reviewr

5.2.1 Reviewr Profile

5.2.2 Reviewr Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Reviewr Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Reviewr Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Reviewr Recent Developments

5.3 OmniCONTESTS

5.5.1 OmniCONTESTS Profile

5.3.2 OmniCONTESTS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 OmniCONTESTS Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 OmniCONTESTS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 FluidReview Recent Developments

5.4 FluidReview

5.4.1 FluidReview Profile

5.4.2 FluidReview Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 FluidReview Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 FluidReview Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 FluidReview Recent Developments

5.5 StreamLink Software

5.5.1 StreamLink Software Profile

5.5.2 StreamLink Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 StreamLink Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 StreamLink Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 StreamLink Software Recent Developments

5.6 VYPER

5.6.1 VYPER Profile

5.6.2 VYPER Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 VYPER Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 VYPER Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 VYPER Recent Developments

5.7 WizeHive

5.7.1 WizeHive Profile

5.7.2 WizeHive Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 WizeHive Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 WizeHive Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 WizeHive Recent Developments

5.8 Openwater

5.8.1 Openwater Profile

5.8.2 Openwater Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Openwater Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Openwater Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Openwater Recent Developments

5.9 Fluxx

5.9.1 Fluxx Profile

5.9.2 Fluxx Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Fluxx Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Fluxx Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Fluxx Recent Developments

5.10 RhythmQ

5.10.1 RhythmQ Profile

5.10.2 RhythmQ Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 RhythmQ Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 RhythmQ Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 RhythmQ Recent Developments

5.11 Eventsforce

5.11.1 Eventsforce Profile

5.11.2 Eventsforce Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Eventsforce Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Eventsforce Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Eventsforce Recent Developments

5.12 Evision

5.12.1 Evision Profile

5.12.2 Evision Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Evision Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Evision Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Evision Recent Developments

5.13 Eawards

5.13.1 Eawards Profile

5.13.2 Eawards Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Eawards Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Eawards Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Eawards Recent Developments

5.14 Evalato

5.14.1 Evalato Profile

5.14.2 Evalato Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Evalato Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Evalato Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Evalato Recent Developments

5.15 Award Force

5.15.1 Award Force Profile

5.15.2 Award Force Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Award Force Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Award Force Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Award Force Recent Developments

5.16 Awards Absolute

5.16.1 Awards Absolute Profile

5.16.2 Awards Absolute Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Awards Absolute Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Awards Absolute Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Awards Absolute Recent Developments

5.17 AwardStage

5.17.1 AwardStage Profile

5.17.2 AwardStage Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 AwardStage Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 AwardStage Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 AwardStage Recent Developments

5.18 Currinda

5.18.1 Currinda Profile

5.18.2 Currinda Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Currinda Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Currinda Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Currinda Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Award Management Software by Players and by End Users

6.1 North America Award Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Award Management Software Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Award Management Software by Players and by End Users

7.1 Europe Award Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Award Management Software Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Award Management Software by Players and by End Users

8.1 China Award Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Award Management Software Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Award Management Software by Players and by End Users

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Award Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Award Management Software Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Award Management Software by Players and by End Users

10.1 Latin America Award Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Award Management Software Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Award Management Software by Players and by End Users

11.1 Middle East & Africa Award Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Award Management Software Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Award Management Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4418469

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155