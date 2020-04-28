Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market 2020 Emerging Top Key Player Like CASC, UniStrong, Hi-Target, Haige Communications, Hwa Create, Beijing BDStar Navigation, Corpro

As one of the core Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) providers, the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (“BDS”) has been developed steadily following a three-step strategy. BDS has been providing global services since the end of 2018. By around 2020, the BDS-3 system will be entirely completed to provide global users with free, open and high-quality navigation, positioning, timing, short message communication and other services. A more ubiquitous, integrated and intelligent positioning, navigation, timing system will be built before 2035.

Across the world, the major players cover Beijing BDStar Navigation, Hwa Create, etc. CASC accounted for over 57% market share in 2019 as the largest manufacturer.

The research report studies the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market.

Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth.

Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System market: Segment Analysis

The global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System market is split into two segments, type, and application.

Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc.

Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Hardware

Software & Services

By the downstream industry, this report covers the following segments

Agriculture

Aviation

Location-Based Services (LBS)

Traffic and Transportation

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System key manufacturers in this market include:

CASC

UniStrong

Hi-Target

Haige Communications

Hwa Create

Beijing BDStar Navigation

Corpro

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of BeiDou Navigation Satellite System

1.1 BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Overview

1.1.1 BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software & Services

Chapter Three: BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size by Downstream Industry: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Historic Market Size by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

3.3 Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Forecasted Market Size by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)

3.4 Agriculture

3.5 Aviation

3.6 Location-Based Services (LBS)

3.7 Traffic and Transportation

3.8 Others

Chapter Four: Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in BeiDou Navigation Satellite System as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market

4.4 Global Top Players BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 CASC

5.1.1 CASC Profile

5.1.2 CASC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 CASC Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 CASC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 CASC Recent Developments

5.2 UniStrong

5.2.1 UniStrong Profile

5.2.2 UniStrong Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 UniStrong Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 UniStrong Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 UniStrong Recent Developments

5.3 Hi-Target

5.5.1 Hi-Target Profile

5.3.2 Hi-Target Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Hi-Target Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Hi-Target Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Haige Communications Recent Developments

5.4 Haige Communications

5.4.1 Haige Communications Profile

5.4.2 Haige Communications Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Haige Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Haige Communications Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Haige Communications Recent Developments

5.5 Hwa Create

5.5.1 Hwa Create Profile

5.5.2 Hwa Create Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Hwa Create Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hwa Create Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Hwa Create Recent Developments

5.6 Beijing BDStar Navigation

5.6.1 Beijing BDStar Navigation Profile

5.6.2 Beijing BDStar Navigation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Beijing BDStar Navigation Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Beijing BDStar Navigation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Beijing BDStar Navigation Recent Developments

5.7 Corpro

5.7.1 Corpro Profile

5.7.2 Corpro Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Corpro Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Corpro Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Corpro Recent Developments

…

Chapter Six: North America BeiDou Navigation Satellite System by Players and by Downstream Industry

6.1 North America BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe BeiDou Navigation Satellite System by Players and by Downstream Industry

7.1 Europe BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China BeiDou Navigation Satellite System by Players and by Downstream Industry

8.1 China BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific BeiDou Navigation Satellite System by Players and by Downstream Industry

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America BeiDou Navigation Satellite System by Players and by Downstream Industry

10.1 Latin America BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa BeiDou Navigation Satellite System by Players and by Downstream Industry

11.1 Middle East & Africa BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Size by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

