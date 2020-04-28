Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Data Survey Report 2020-2026 | Key Players Fuji Xerox, Ricoh, HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Lexmark, DXC Technology

Managed print services (MPS) are services offered by an external provider to optimize or manage a company’s document output. The main components provided are needs assessment, selective or general replacement of hardware, and the service, parts and supplies needed to operate the new and/or existing hardware (including existing third-party equipment if this is required by the customer). The provider also tracks how the printer, fax, copier and MFP fleet is being used, the problems, and the user’s satisfaction.

Managed print also helps you improve environmental sustainability and document security.

Of the major players of Managed Print Services (MPS), Fuji Xerox maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Fuji Xerox accounted for 29.34% of the Global Managed Print Services (MPS) revenue market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 23.06%, 16.18%, 15.80%, 6.18% including Ricoh, HP, Konica Minolta, Canon. Manufacturers of Managed Print Services (MPS) in the international market are large, specialist companies.

The research report studies the Managed Print Services (MPS) market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4418472

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Managed Print Services (MPS) market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) market: Segment Analysis

The global Managed Print Services (MPS) market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Managed Print Services (MPS) market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Hybrid

By the end users, this report covers the following segments

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape:

The Managed Print Services (MPS) key manufacturers in this market include:

Fuji Xerox

Ricoh

HP

Konica Minolta

Canon

Lexmark

DXC Technology

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-managed-print-services-mps-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Managed Print Services (MPS)

1.1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud-based

2.5 On-premise

2.6 Hybrid

Chapter Three: Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by End Users: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Historic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026)

3.4 SMEs

3.5 Large Enterprises

Chapter Four: Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Managed Print Services (MPS) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Managed Print Services (MPS) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Managed Print Services (MPS) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Managed Print Services (MPS) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Fuji Xerox

5.1.1 Fuji Xerox Profile

5.1.2 Fuji Xerox Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Fuji Xerox Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Fuji Xerox Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Fuji Xerox Recent Developments

5.2 Ricoh

5.2.1 Ricoh Profile

5.2.2 Ricoh Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Ricoh Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Ricoh Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Ricoh Recent Developments

5.3 HP

5.5.1 HP Profile

5.3.2 HP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 HP Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 HP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Konica Minolta Recent Developments

5.4 Konica Minolta

5.4.1 Konica Minolta Profile

5.4.2 Konica Minolta Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Konica Minolta Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Konica Minolta Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Konica Minolta Recent Developments

5.5 Canon

5.5.1 Canon Profile

5.5.2 Canon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Canon Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Canon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Canon Recent Developments

5.6 Lexmark

5.6.1 Lexmark Profile

5.6.2 Lexmark Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Lexmark Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Lexmark Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Lexmark Recent Developments

5.7 DXC Technology

5.7.1 DXC Technology Profile

5.7.2 DXC Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 DXC Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 DXC Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 DXC Technology Recent Developments

…

Chapter Six: North America Managed Print Services (MPS) by Players and by End Users

6.1 North America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Managed Print Services (MPS) by Players and by End Users

7.1 Europe Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Managed Print Services (MPS) by Players and by End Users

8.1 China Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) by Players and by End Users

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Managed Print Services (MPS) by Players and by End Users

10.1 Latin America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Managed Print Services (MPS) by Players and by End Users

11.1 Middle East & Africa Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4418472

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155