Global Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insight, Modest Analysis, Statistics, Regional and Forecast To 2026

A fire alarm system has a number of devices working together to detect and warn people through visual and audio appliances when smoke, fire, carbon monoxide or other emergencies are present.

Johnson Controls, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens, Fike Corporation; Gentex Corporation; Halma PLC; Hochiki Corporation; and Honeywell International, Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in the market, most of which are known for providing innovative and advanced solutions. Top 5 manufacturers accounted for about 65.2% market share in 2019. They have been aggressively spending on R&D to innovate and gain a strategic advantage over their rivals. Apart from expansion and strategic partnerships, they also indulge in mergers and acquisitions as part of their strategy to gain market share.

The research report studies the Fire Alarm Equipment market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Fire Alarm Equipment market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Fire Alarm Equipment market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Fire Alarm Equipment market: Segment Analysis

The global Fire Alarm Equipment market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product.

Global Fire Alarm Equipment market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Fire Alarm Equipment market: Key Players

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Conventional

Addressable Systems

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Fire Alarm Equipment key manufacturers in this market include:

Johnson Controls

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens

Honeywell

Bosch

Hochiki

Newell Brands Inc.

Nohmi

Minimax

Halma

Nittan

Buckeye Fire

Protec Fire

Fike Corporation

Mircom Technologies

Panasonic

Kentec Electronics

Gentex

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Overview of Fire Alarm Equipment

1.1 Fire Alarm Equipment Market Overview

1.1.1 Fire Alarm Equipment Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Fire Alarm Equipment Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Fire Alarm Equipment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Fire Alarm Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Fire Alarm Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Conventional

2.5 Addressable Systems

Chapter Three: Fire Alarm Equipment Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fire Alarm Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fire Alarm Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Commercial

3.5 Industrial

3.6 Residential

3.7 Others

Chapter Four: Global Fire Alarm Equipment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fire Alarm Equipment as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fire Alarm Equipment Market

4.4 Global Top Players Fire Alarm Equipment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Fire Alarm Equipment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Fire Alarm Equipment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Five: Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Johnson Controls

5.1.1 Johnson Controls Profile

5.1.2 Johnson Controls Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Johnson Controls Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Johnson Controls Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

5.2 United Technologies Corporation

5.2.1 United Technologies Corporation Profile

5.2.2 United Technologies Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 United Technologies Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 United Technologies Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 Siemens

5.5.1 Siemens Profile

5.3.2 Siemens Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Siemens Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Siemens Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

5.4 Honeywell

5.4.1 Honeywell Profile

5.4.2 Honeywell Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Honeywell Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Honeywell Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

5.5 Bosch

5.5.1 Bosch Profile

5.5.2 Bosch Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Bosch Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Bosch Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Bosch Recent Developments

5.6 Hochiki

5.6.1 Hochiki Profile

5.6.2 Hochiki Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Hochiki Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Hochiki Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Hochiki Recent Developments

5.7 Newell Brands Inc.

5.7.1 Newell Brands Inc. Profile

5.7.2 Newell Brands Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Newell Brands Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Newell Brands Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Newell Brands Inc. Recent Developments

5.8 Nohmi

5.8.1 Nohmi Profile

5.8.2 Nohmi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Nohmi Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Nohmi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Nohmi Recent Developments

5.9 Minimax

5.9.1 Minimax Profile

5.9.2 Minimax Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Minimax Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Minimax Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Minimax Recent Developments

5.10 Halma

5.10.1 Halma Profile

5.10.2 Halma Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Halma Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Halma Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Halma Recent Developments

5.11 Nittan

5.11.1 Nittan Profile

5.11.2 Nittan Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Nittan Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Nittan Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Nittan Recent Developments

5.12 Buckeye Fire

5.12.1 Buckeye Fire Profile

5.12.2 Buckeye Fire Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Buckeye Fire Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Buckeye Fire Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Buckeye Fire Recent Developments

5.13 Protec Fire

5.13.1 Protec Fire Profile

5.13.2 Protec Fire Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Protec Fire Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Protec Fire Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Protec Fire Recent Developments

5.14 Fike Corporation

5.14.1 Fike Corporation Profile

5.14.2 Fike Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Fike Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Fike Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Fike Corporation Recent Developments

5.15 Mircom Technologies

5.15.1 Mircom Technologies Profile

5.15.2 Mircom Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Mircom Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Mircom Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Mircom Technologies Recent Developments

5.16 Panasonic

5.16.1 Panasonic Profile

5.16.2 Panasonic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Panasonic Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Panasonic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

5.17 Kentec Electronics

5.17.1 Kentec Electronics Profile

5.17.2 Kentec Electronics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Kentec Electronics Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Kentec Electronics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Kentec Electronics Recent Developments

5.18 Gentex

5.18.1 Gentex Profile

5.18.2 Gentex Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Gentex Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Gentex Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Gentex Recent Developments

Chapter Six: North America Fire Alarm Equipment by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe Fire Alarm Equipment by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China Fire Alarm Equipment by Players and by Application

8.1 China Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Rest of Asia Pacific Fire Alarm Equipment by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Latin America Fire Alarm Equipment by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Fire Alarm Equipment by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Fire Alarm Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Fire Alarm Equipment Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Finding /Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

