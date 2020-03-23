Marine Communication Systems Market: A Deep Dive Analysis of Various Regions and Strategies During Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Marine Communication Systems Market: Introduction

Marine communication systems play an important role in commercial, military and all other types of marine applications. Due to the lack of telecommunication network in deep sea and oceans, marine communication systems have an even greater importance as they help in communicating with onshore bases in case of emergency situations. In the last century, marine communication systems was mainly comprised of hand held radios and radio telegraphy. The latter half of twentieth century witnessed the rise of satellite communication as main source of marine communication systems, as it facilitated ships with ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore communication. Introduction of satellite communication also brought in a degree of automation, which reduced the requirement of skilled personnel to be present at the radio communication systems center. With this, use of VHF radio and Digital Selective Calling (DSC) gained prominence as they are used for communications and for sending distress signals easily across coast guards and other ships. Due to the growing marine traffic, presence of unorganized international waters, piracy and safety concerns, marine communication systems is expected to have a significant demand in the coming years.

Marine Communication Systems Market: Dynamics

One of the main drivers of marine communication systems market is the growing focus of marine industry on the betterment of existing communication systems in their fleet. Growing technological innovations has introduced new and better products in the marine communication systems market. Factors like modular technology and cost optimization are one of the main reasons behind improving the existing marine communication systems.

Unmonitored marine regions and the threat of piracy play an important role in driving the growth of marine communication systems industry, as transmitting messages during state of emergency is vital to the safety of the cargo and passengers.

One of the main challenges in the marine communication systems market is the pertaining security concerns on the information being transmitted as older and outdate marine communication systems pose the threat of hacking. Especially in remote marine areas, tapping or hacking communication system can aid pirates in hijacking the vessel and cargo on it. Therefore, advancements in technology being used will reduce the threats of information hacking and aid the in the growth of marine communication systems market.

Marine Communication Systems: Market Segmentation

The global Marine Communication Systems market has been segmented on the basis of application as:

Commercial (Merchant Navy, Fishing, oil & gas, others)

Military

Recreational

The global Marine Communication Systems market has been segmented on the basis of area of operation as:

A1

A2

A3

A4

The global Marine Communication Systems market has been segmented on the basis of type as:

Ship-to-ship Marine Communication Systems

Ship-to-shore Marine Communication Systems

Marine Communication Systems Market: Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific region provides extensive growth opportunities in the Marine Communication Systems market, predominantly because of extensive expansion and development of marine communication systems and regional port capacities rules, particularly in countries such as India, China, and Singapore. Increased production and usage of bulk carriers, for import of dry goods for some developing countries such as China and India, are the main reasons for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region. North America and Europe regions are anticipated to hold comparatively large market share and dominate the marine communication systems market over the forecast period after Asia-Pacific. This is owing to the high presence of a developed marine industry, which contributes to the national economy remarkably. Latin America and Middle East and Africa, both the regions show a significant growth rate of the Marine Communication Systems market over the forecast period, but at a comparatively low rate of growth.

Global Marine Communication Systems Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Marine Communication Systems market identified across the value chain include: