Hypercholesterolemia Treatment Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2015-2021

Hypercholesterolemia is a genetic disorder characterized by very high levels of cholesterol in the blood. Hypercholesterolemia, also termed as dyslipidemia, is a form of hyperlipidemia and hyperlipoproteinemia in the body. Presence of low-density Lipoprotein Cholesterol (LDL-C) or bad cholesterol in the blood, may lead to cardiovascular diseases. Hypercholesterolemia is caused due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Environmental factors include excessive diet intake and obesity. In case of genetic factors, the number of copies of the gene determines the severity of the disease.

People with the homozygous form (two copies of the gene) generally suffer from severe cardiovascular diseases during childhood, while those with the heterozygous form (with a single copy of the gene) suffer from heart diseases in their 30s or 40s. The hypercholesterolemia treatment market is growing at a significant rate due to technological advancements in this field as well as the growing awareness about different cardiovascular diseases and the availability of their treatment options.

Cholesterol is measured in milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl) of blood. Treatment for hypercholesterolemia includes intake of statins and switching to a healthy lifestyle.

North America dominates the global market for hypercholesterolemia treatment due to the increasing prevalence of heart diseases and related complications in the region. In addition, technological advancements in the field are driving hypercholesterolemia treatment in North America. Asia, followed by Europe, is expected to witness a high growth rate in the next few years in the hypercholesterolemia treatment market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing markets for treatment of hypercholesterolemia in Asia. Some of the key driving forces for the hypercholesterolemia treatment market in emerging countries are the presence of a large pool of patients and rising government initiatives in the form of funding and strict laws. In addition, increasing awareness in the field of cardiology is driving the market further.

One of the major factors that have been driving the global card hypercholesterolemia treatment market is the significant increase in the prevalence of disorders related to disturbed cholesterol levels in the blood. In addition, factors such as rising awareness, technological advancements, government initiatives, and improvement in the reimbursement scenario in the field are driving the global hypercholesterolemia treatment market. However, factors such as high costs involved in the treatment and lack of experienced professionals for proper diagnosis of the disease are restraining the global hypercholesterolemia treatment market. In addition, lesser adoption rate of the available hypercholesterolemia treatment options is further restraining the market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for the global hypercholesterolemia treatment market. Innovation of some new products with better efficiency is also expected to create good opportunities for the market. Rising number of mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and increasing number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global hypercholesterolemia treatment market.

Side effects associated with intake of statins are a challenge for the market. Some of the major companies operating in the globalhypercholesterolemia treatment market include:

· AbbVie

· Astrazeneca Plc

· Merck & Co.

· Pfizer

· Eli Lilly

· GlaxoSmithKline plc

· Novartis AG

· Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

· Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

