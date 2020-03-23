Bladder Cancer Treatment Drugs Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate

Bladder cancer refers to the growth of abnormal tissues in the lining of the bladder. These abnormal tissues are referred to as tumor, which even spread in the surrounding tissues or muscles. Bladder cancers are basically of two types: muscle-invasive and non-muscle invasive. When the tumor is inside the lining of bladder, it is termed as superficial or non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It is the most common type of bladder cancer, and is less fatal. When the tumor spreads beyond the lining of the bladder, it is termed as muscle-invasive bladder cancer; it is very rare and fatal.

These bladder cancers can be further segmented into low-grade and high-grade tumors, on the basis of their malignant potential. The standard treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer is transurethral resection of the bladder tumor. It is further followed by perioperative chemotherapy. Since bladder cancer is frequently recurrent, patients need to undergo diagnosis after every one year.

The bladder cancer treatment drugs market is growing at a significant rate due to the increasing prevalence of bladder cancer and growing awareness about the types of bladder cancers and their treatment.

North America, followed by Europe, comprises the largest market for bladder cancer treatment drugs due to the availability of advanced health care solutions, rise in bladder cancer cases, growing concern about bladder problems, and developed health care infrastructure in the region. Asia is expected to experience a high growth rate in the bladder cancer treatment drugs market in the next few years due to rise in bladder cancer cases, growing need for improved bladder cancer treatments and therapies, increasing awareness about cancer diagnosis, rise in health care expenditure, and developing health care infrastructure in the region.

Increasing bladder cancer cases, technological advancements, drug innovations with regard to the treatment of bladder cancer, government initiatives, rise in aging population, and advanced health care services are expected to drive the market for bladder cancer treatment drugs. In addition, rise in awareness about bladder diseases and their available therapies in the market and increasing health care expenditure are driving the global market for bladder cancer treatment drugs. However, rise in number of patent expirations, asymptomatic nature of the disease, and rise in use of generic drugs are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global bladder cancer treatment drugs market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to lead to the rise of the bladder cancer treatment drugs market in Asia. In addition, rise in awareness about bladder cancer and its available treatment options in the market, innovation in drug development, and subsequent technological advancements are expected to drive the market for bladder cancer treatment drugs.

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, rise in number of collaborations and partnerships, new product launches and growing awareness about the availability of bladder cancer treatment drugs are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the market.

Some of the major companies in the global bladder cancer treatment drugs market include:

· Novartis International AG

· Pfizer Inc.

· GlaxoSmithKline plc

· Sanofi S.A. In addition

