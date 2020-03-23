Acquired Orphan Blood Disease Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2021

Blood disorders are caused due to lack of blood components. These components include red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Anemia, leucopenia, and thrombocytopenia are some of the common blood disorders. Some of the common symptoms of blood diseases include fatigue, headache, weakness, fever, infections, and bleeding. Acquired orphan blood disease is a type of rare blood disorder, which occurs due to the presence of insufficient amount of red blood cells in the blood. This disease is characterized by the body’s inability to produce red blood cells. Moreover, improper functioning of bone marrow also leads to lack of red blood cells in blood, which in turn results in a decrease in platelet numbers.

This decrease in platelet number causes anemia and thrombosis. Anemia is a blood condition characterized by less number of red blood cells. Loss of blood is the commonest cause of anemia and it further results in chronic outcomes. Thrombosis refers to the formation of blood clot in blood vessels.

Some of the common types of orphan blood disease, which lead to acquired orphan blood diseases, include Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), Myelofibrosis (MF), and Polycythemia Vera (PV). PNH is a common blood disease characterized by severe anemia. Some of the available treatment options for acquired orphan blood disease include medication, bone marrow transplant, blood transfusion, and iron therapy.

Currently, North America dominates the global acquired orphan blood disease market, followed by Europe. This is due to the rising prevalence of blood related diseases and increasing R&D investment in these regions. In addition, increasing access to healthcare insurance, especially in the U.S., is also influencing the growth of the acquired orphan blood disease market in the region. Asia is expected to be the fastest growing market in the next five years. This is due to the rising healthcare infrastructure and increasing government initiatives for better healthcare facilities in this region. Moreover, the presence of a large patient population base is also driving the growth of the acquired orphan blood disease market in this region.

Rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing awareness among people about healthcare, and improved technological advancements are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global acquired orphan blood disease market. In addition, rising per capita income in developing countries is also fueling the growth of the global acquired orphan blood disease market. However, the long duration of time required for the approval of the orphan blood disorder drug and stringent regulatory policies are restraining the growth of the global acquired orphan blood disease market.

Emergence of new therapies could open up new opportunities for new players in the global acquired orphan blood disease market. In addition, emerging markets such as India and China could also create new opportunities for new players. However, increasing number of consolidations could restrain the entry of new players in the market.

Moreover, less investment by companies in the rare diseases market could pose a challenge for the growth of the global acquired orphan blood disease market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and rising number of pipeline drugs are some of the recent trends witnessed in the global acquired orphan blood disease market.

The major companies operating in this market are:

· Alexion Pharmaceuticals

· Amgen

· Celgene Corporation

· Eli Lilly and Company

· Sanofi S.A.

· GlaxoSmithKline plc

· Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals