This report focuses on the global Account-Based Advertising Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Account-Based Advertising Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Terminus

Metadata

Integrate

6sense

RollWorks

Madison Logic

Triblio

ListenLoop

Jabmo

Demandbase

Mintigo

Radiate B2B

Recotap

Bluebird

Kwanzoo Inc

MRP

IDG Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Account-Based Advertising Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Account-Based Advertising Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Account-Based Advertising Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Account-Based Advertising Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Account-Based Advertising Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Account-Based Advertising Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Account-Based Advertising Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Account-Based Advertising Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Account-Based Advertising Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Account-Based Advertising Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Account-Based Advertising Software Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Account-Based Advertising Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Account-Based Advertising Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Account-Based Advertising Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Account-Based Advertising Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Account-Based Advertising Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Account-Based Advertising Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Account-Based Advertising Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Account-Based Advertising Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Account-Based Advertising Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Account-Based Advertising Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Account-Based Advertising Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Account-Based Advertising Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Account-Based Advertising Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Account-Based Advertising Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Account-Based Advertising Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Account-Based Advertising Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Account-Based Advertising Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Account-Based Advertising Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Account-Based Advertising Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Account-Based Advertising Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Account-Based Advertising Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Account-Based Advertising Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles

13.1 Terminus

13.1.1 Terminus Company Details

13.1.2 Terminus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Terminus Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

13.1.4 Terminus Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Terminus Recent Development

13.2 Metadata

13.2.1 Metadata Company Details

13.2.2 Metadata Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Metadata Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

13.2.4 Metadata Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Metadata Recent Development

13.3 Integrate

13.3.1 Integrate Company Details

13.3.2 Integrate Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Integrate Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

13.3.4 Integrate Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Integrate Recent Development

13.4 6sense

13.4.1 6sense Company Details

13.4.2 6sense Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 6sense Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

13.4.4 6sense Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 6sense Recent Development

13.5 RollWorks

13.5.1 RollWorks Company Details

13.5.2 RollWorks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 RollWorks Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

13.5.4 RollWorks Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 RollWorks Recent Development

13.6 Madison Logic

13.6.1 Madison Logic Company Details

13.6.2 Madison Logic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Madison Logic Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

13.6.4 Madison Logic Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Madison Logic Recent Development

13.7 Triblio

13.7.1 Triblio Company Details

13.7.2 Triblio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Triblio Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

13.7.4 Triblio Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Triblio Recent Development

13.8 ListenLoop

13.8.1 ListenLoop Company Details

13.8.2 ListenLoop Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 ListenLoop Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

13.8.4 ListenLoop Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 ListenLoop Recent Development

13.9 Jabmo

13.9.1 Jabmo Company Details

13.9.2 Jabmo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Jabmo Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

13.9.4 Jabmo Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Jabmo Recent Development

13.10 Demandbase

13.10.1 Demandbase Company Details

13.10.2 Demandbase Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Demandbase Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

13.10.4 Demandbase Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Demandbase Recent Development

13.11 Mintigo

10.11.1 Mintigo Company Details

10.11.2 Mintigo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mintigo Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

10.11.4 Mintigo Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Mintigo Recent Development

13.12 Radiate B2B

10.12.1 Radiate B2B Company Details

10.12.2 Radiate B2B Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Radiate B2B Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

10.12.4 Radiate B2B Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Radiate B2B Recent Development

13.13 Recotap

10.13.1 Recotap Company Details

10.13.2 Recotap Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Recotap Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

10.13.4 Recotap Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Recotap Recent Development

13.14 Bluebird

10.14.1 Bluebird Company Details

10.14.2 Bluebird Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Bluebird Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

10.14.4 Bluebird Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Bluebird Recent Development

13.15 Kwanzoo Inc

10.15.1 Kwanzoo Inc Company Details

10.15.2 Kwanzoo Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Kwanzoo Inc Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

10.15.4 Kwanzoo Inc Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Kwanzoo Inc Recent Development

13.16 MRP

10.16.1 MRP Company Details

10.16.2 MRP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 MRP Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

10.16.4 MRP Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 MRP Recent Development

13.17 IDG Communications

10.17.1 IDG Communications Company Details

10.17.2 IDG Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 IDG Communications Account-Based Advertising Software Introduction

10.17.4 IDG Communications Revenue in Account-Based Advertising Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 IDG Communications Recent Development

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

