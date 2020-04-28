Global Warehouse Management System Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the global Warehouse Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2456109
This report focuses on the global Warehouse Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Warehouse Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Epicor Software
JDA Software
Manhattan Associates
Oracle
SAP
IBM
Infor
PSI
PTC
Tecsys
Blujay Solutions
HighJump
3PL Central
Datapel
Made4net
Microlistics
Reply
Softeon
Synergy Logistics
Vinculum Solution
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Third-Party Logistics (3PL)
Automotive
Food and Beverages
Chemicals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Warehouse Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Warehouse Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Warehouse Management System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-warehouse-management-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Warehouse Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Warehouse Management System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Third-Party Logistics (3PL)
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Food and Beverages
1.5.5 Chemicals
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Warehouse Management System Market Size
2.2 Warehouse Management System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Warehouse Management System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Warehouse Management System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Warehouse Management System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Warehouse Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Warehouse Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Warehouse Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Warehouse Management System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Warehouse Management System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in China
7.3 China Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type
7.4 China Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in India
10.3 India Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type
10.4 India Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Epicor Software
12.1.1 Epicor Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction
12.1.4 Epicor Software Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Epicor Software Recent Development
12.2 JDA Software
12.2.1 JDA Software Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction
12.2.4 JDA Software Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 JDA Software Recent Development
12.3 Manhattan Associates
12.3.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction
12.3.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 IBM
12.6.1 IBM Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 IBM Recent Development
12.7 Infor
12.7.1 Infor Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction
12.7.4 Infor Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Infor Recent Development
12.8 PSI
12.8.1 PSI Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction
12.8.4 PSI Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 PSI Recent Development
12.9 PTC
12.9.1 PTC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction
12.9.4 PTC Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 PTC Recent Development
12.10 Tecsys
12.10.1 Tecsys Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction
12.10.4 Tecsys Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Tecsys Recent Development
12.11 Blujay Solutions
12.12 HighJump
12.13 3PL Central
12.14 Datapel
12.15 Made4net
12.16 Microlistics
12.17 Reply
12.18 Softeon
12.19 Synergy Logistics
12.20 Vinculum Solution
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2456109
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155