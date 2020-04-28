Voice Recognition System Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025
In 2018, the global Voice Recognition System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Voice recognition is a computer software program or hardware device with the ability to decode the human voice. Voice recognition is commonly used to operate a device, perform commands, or write without having to use a keyboard, mouse, or press any buttons.
The voice recognition system market for battery electric vehicles (BEV) is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the fuel type segment.
This report focuses on the global Voice Recognition System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice Recognition System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nuance
Microsoft
Alphabet
Apple
Sensory
Voicebox
Inago
Lumenvox
Vocalzoom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
BEV
ICE
Others (Hybrid)
Market segment by Application, split into
Artificial Intelligence
Non-Artificial Intelligence
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Voice Recognition System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Voice Recognition System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice Recognition System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Voice Recognition System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 BEV
1.4.3 ICE
1.4.4 Others (Hybrid)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Voice Recognition System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Artificial Intelligence
1.5.3 Non-Artificial Intelligence
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Voice Recognition System Market Size
2.2 Voice Recognition System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Voice Recognition System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Voice Recognition System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Voice Recognition System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Voice Recognition System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Voice Recognition System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Voice Recognition System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Voice Recognition System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Voice Recognition System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in China
7.3 China Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type
7.4 China Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in India
10.3 India Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type
10.4 India Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Nuance
12.1.1 Nuance Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction
12.1.4 Nuance Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Nuance Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Alphabet
12.3.1 Alphabet Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction
12.3.4 Alphabet Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Alphabet Recent Development
12.4 Apple
12.4.1 Apple Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction
12.4.4 Apple Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Apple Recent Development
12.5 Sensory
12.5.1 Sensory Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction
12.5.4 Sensory Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sensory Recent Development
12.6 Voicebox
12.6.1 Voicebox Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction
12.6.4 Voicebox Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Voicebox Recent Development
12.7 Inago
12.7.1 Inago Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction
12.7.4 Inago Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Inago Recent Development
12.8 Lumenvox
12.8.1 Lumenvox Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction
12.8.4 Lumenvox Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Lumenvox Recent Development
12.9 Vocalzoom
12.9.1 Vocalzoom Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction
12.9.4 Vocalzoom Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Vocalzoom Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
