Voice Recognition System Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2018, the global Voice Recognition System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Voice recognition is a computer software program or hardware device with the ability to decode the human voice. Voice recognition is commonly used to operate a device, perform commands, or write without having to use a keyboard, mouse, or press any buttons.

The voice recognition system market for battery electric vehicles (BEV) is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the fuel type segment.

This report focuses on the global Voice Recognition System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice Recognition System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nuance

Microsoft

Alphabet

Apple

Sensory

Voicebox

Inago

Lumenvox

Vocalzoom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

BEV

ICE

Others (Hybrid)

Market segment by Application, split into

Artificial Intelligence

Non-Artificial Intelligence

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice Recognition System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice Recognition System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice Recognition System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Voice Recognition System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 BEV

1.4.3 ICE

1.4.4 Others (Hybrid)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Voice Recognition System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Artificial Intelligence

1.5.3 Non-Artificial Intelligence

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Voice Recognition System Market Size

2.2 Voice Recognition System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Voice Recognition System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Voice Recognition System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Voice Recognition System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Voice Recognition System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Voice Recognition System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Voice Recognition System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Voice Recognition System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Voice Recognition System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in China

7.3 China Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type

7.4 China Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in India

10.3 India Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type

10.4 India Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Voice Recognition System Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Voice Recognition System Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Voice Recognition System Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Voice Recognition System Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Nuance

12.1.1 Nuance Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction

12.1.4 Nuance Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Nuance Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Alphabet

12.3.1 Alphabet Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction

12.3.4 Alphabet Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Alphabet Recent Development

12.4 Apple

12.4.1 Apple Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction

12.4.4 Apple Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Apple Recent Development

12.5 Sensory

12.5.1 Sensory Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction

12.5.4 Sensory Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Sensory Recent Development

12.6 Voicebox

12.6.1 Voicebox Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction

12.6.4 Voicebox Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Voicebox Recent Development

12.7 Inago

12.7.1 Inago Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction

12.7.4 Inago Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Inago Recent Development

12.8 Lumenvox

12.8.1 Lumenvox Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction

12.8.4 Lumenvox Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Lumenvox Recent Development

12.9 Vocalzoom

12.9.1 Vocalzoom Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Voice Recognition System Introduction

12.9.4 Vocalzoom Revenue in Voice Recognition System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Vocalzoom Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

