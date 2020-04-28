Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
In 2018, the global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Aruba Networks
Zebra Technologies
Ruckus Wireless
Aerohive Networks
Extreme Networks
Huawei Technologies
Avaya
Alcatel-Lucent
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Unified Communication and Collaboration
Security and Emergency Alarm
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Unified Communication and Collaboration
1.5.3 Security and Emergency Alarm
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size
2.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in China
7.3 China Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in India
10.3 India Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Aruba Networks
12.2.1 Aruba Networks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction
12.2.4 Aruba Networks Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Aruba Networks Recent Development
12.3 Zebra Technologies
12.3.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction
12.3.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Ruckus Wireless
12.4.1 Ruckus Wireless Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction
12.4.4 Ruckus Wireless Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Ruckus Wireless Recent Development
12.5 Aerohive Networks
12.5.1 Aerohive Networks Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction
12.5.4 Aerohive Networks Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Aerohive Networks Recent Development
12.6 Extreme Networks
12.6.1 Extreme Networks Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction
12.6.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development
12.7 Huawei Technologies
12.7.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction
12.7.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Avaya
12.8.1 Avaya Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction
12.8.4 Avaya Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Avaya Recent Development
12.9 Alcatel-Lucent
12.9.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction
12.9.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
