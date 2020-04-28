Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
In 2018, the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Affirmed Networks
Ericsson
Huawei Technologies
Mavenir
ZTE
Cisco Systems
NEC
Nokia
Samsung
Athonet Srl
Core Network Dynamics
ExteNet Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom Operator
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Telecom Operator
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size
2.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Key Players in China
7.3 China Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Key Players in India
10.3 India Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Affirmed Networks
12.1.1 Affirmed Networks Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Introduction
12.1.4 Affirmed Networks Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Affirmed Networks Recent Development
12.2 Ericsson
12.2.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Introduction
12.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.3 Huawei Technologies
12.3.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Introduction
12.3.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Mavenir
12.4.1 Mavenir Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Introduction
12.4.4 Mavenir Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Mavenir Recent Development
12.5 ZTE
12.5.1 ZTE Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Introduction
12.5.4 ZTE Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 ZTE Recent Development
12.6 Cisco Systems
12.6.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Introduction
12.6.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.7 NEC
12.7.1 NEC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Introduction
12.7.4 NEC Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 NEC Recent Development
12.8 Nokia
12.8.1 Nokia Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Introduction
12.8.4 Nokia Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Nokia Recent Development
12.9 Samsung
12.9.1 Samsung Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Introduction
12.9.4 Samsung Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.10 Athonet Srl
12.10.1 Athonet Srl Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Introduction
12.10.4 Athonet Srl Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Athonet Srl Recent Development
12.11 Core Network Dynamics
12.12 ExteNet Systems
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
