Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
In hospitality segments such as hotels and cruises, usually people carry their own smartphones; so many hotels have started offering internet connectivity services to allow their guest to stream videos on their smart devices.
In solutions, IPTV is expected to have the significant market growth rate and dominate the Video on Demand in Hospitality Market from 2016 to 2021.
In 2018, the global Video on Demand in Hospitality market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video on Demand in Hospitality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video on Demand in Hospitality development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
0Alcatel-Lucent
Huawei Technologies
AT and T
Cisco Systems
Apple
Akamai Technologies
Avaya
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Subscription
Rental
Retail
Advertisement
Market segment by Application, split into
Hotels
Cruise/Luxury Yachts
Day Care Center
Others (Restaurants and Lounges)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video on Demand in Hospitality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video on Demand in Hospitality development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video on Demand in Hospitality are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
