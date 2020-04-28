Global Video Analytics Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the global Video Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2456052
This report focuses on the global Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Avigilon
Axis Communications
Cisco Systems
IBM
Honeywell
Agent VI
Allgovision
Aventura
Genetec
Intellivision
Intuvision
Puretech Systems
Gorilla Technology
Verint
Viseum
Delopt
I2V
Qognify
Iomniscient
Briefcam
Aimetis
3VR
Ipsotek
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Incident Detection
Intrusion Management
People/Crowd Counting
Traffic Monitoring
Automatic Number Plate Recognition
Facial Recognition
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-video-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Incident Detection
1.5.3 Intrusion Management
1.5.4 People/Crowd Counting
1.5.5 Traffic Monitoring
1.5.6 Automatic Number Plate Recognition
1.5.7 Facial Recognition
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Analytics Market Size
2.2 Video Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Video Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Video Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Video Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Video Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Video Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Video Analytics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Video Analytics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Video Analytics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Video Analytics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Video Analytics Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Video Analytics Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Video Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Video Analytics Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Video Analytics Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Video Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Video Analytics Key Players in China
7.3 China Video Analytics Market Size by Type
7.4 China Video Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Video Analytics Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Video Analytics Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Video Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Video Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Video Analytics Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Video Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Video Analytics Key Players in India
10.3 India Video Analytics Market Size by Type
10.4 India Video Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Video Analytics Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Video Analytics Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Video Analytics Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Avigilon
12.1.1 Avigilon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Analytics Introduction
12.1.4 Avigilon Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Avigilon Recent Development
12.2 Axis Communications
12.2.1 Axis Communications Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Analytics Introduction
12.2.4 Axis Communications Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Axis Communications Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems
12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Analytics Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Analytics Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 Honeywell
12.5.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Analytics Introduction
12.5.4 Honeywell Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.6 Agent VI
12.6.1 Agent VI Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Analytics Introduction
12.6.4 Agent VI Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Agent VI Recent Development
12.7 Allgovision
12.7.1 Allgovision Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Analytics Introduction
12.7.4 Allgovision Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Allgovision Recent Development
12.8 Aventura
12.8.1 Aventura Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Analytics Introduction
12.8.4 Aventura Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Aventura Recent Development
12.9 Genetec
12.9.1 Genetec Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Analytics Introduction
12.9.4 Genetec Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Genetec Recent Development
12.10 Intellivision
12.10.1 Intellivision Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Analytics Introduction
12.10.4 Intellivision Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Intellivision Recent Development
12.11 Intuvision
12.12 Puretech Systems
12.13 Gorilla Technology
12.14 Verint
12.15 Viseum
12.16 Delopt
12.17 I2V
12.18 Qognify
12.19 Iomniscient
12.20 Briefcam
12.21 Aimetis
12.22 3VR
12.23 Ipsotek
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2456052
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155