Vessel Traffic Management Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
In 2018, the global Vessel Traffic Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Vessel Traffic Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vessel Traffic Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kongsberg Gruppen
Transas
Thales Group
Leonardo
Saab
Indra Sistemas
Rolta India
Tokyo Keiki
Kelvin Hughes
L3 Technologies
Signalis
Frequentis
Terma
Vissim
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Port Management Information Systems
Global Maritime Distress Safety Systems
River Information Systems
AtoN Management and Health Monitoring Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Defense
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vessel Traffic Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Vessel Traffic Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vessel Traffic Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Port Management Information Systems
1.4.3 Global Maritime Distress Safety Systems
1.4.4 River Information Systems
1.4.5 AtoN Management and Health Monitoring Systems
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Defense
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size
2.2 Vessel Traffic Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Vessel Traffic Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Vessel Traffic Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Vessel Traffic Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Vessel Traffic Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Vessel Traffic Management Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Vessel Traffic Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Kongsberg Gruppen
12.1.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction
12.1.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Kongsberg Gruppen Recent Development
12.2 Transas
12.2.1 Transas Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction
12.2.4 Transas Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Transas Recent Development
12.3 Thales Group
12.3.1 Thales Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction
12.3.4 Thales Group Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.4 Leonardo
12.4.1 Leonardo Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction
12.4.4 Leonardo Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Leonardo Recent Development
12.5 Saab
12.5.1 Saab Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction
12.5.4 Saab Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Saab Recent Development
12.6 Indra Sistemas
12.6.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction
12.6.4 Indra Sistemas Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Development
12.7 Rolta India
12.7.1 Rolta India Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction
12.7.4 Rolta India Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Rolta India Recent Development
12.8 Tokyo Keiki
12.8.1 Tokyo Keiki Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction
12.8.4 Tokyo Keiki Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Tokyo Keiki Recent Development
12.9 Kelvin Hughes
12.9.1 Kelvin Hughes Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction
12.9.4 Kelvin Hughes Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Kelvin Hughes Recent Development
12.10 LChapter Three: Technologies
12.10.1 LChapter Three: Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Vessel Traffic Management Introduction
12.10.4 LChapter Three: Technologies Revenue in Vessel Traffic Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 LChapter Three: Technologies Recent Development
12.11 Signalis
12.12 Frequentis
12.13 Terma
12.14 Vissim
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
