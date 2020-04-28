Global 3D Printed Wearables Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Additive manufacturing i.e. 3D printing, turns digital models into real life objects by using a technique called layering. It was used for creating rapid prototypes in the 1980’s but has gradually evolved into a next-generation technology to manufacture both spare parts and even finished products. A wide range of materials can be used in 3D printing like metals, thermoplastics, metal alloys, or ceramics. Right now it is still in its infancy stage but with synthetic biology and nanotechnology, it can transform a great many industries. One area ripe for such change is wearable technology. The 3D printed wearable market includes every kind of wearable like textiles, sports equipment, smart watches, fitness trackers etc. In the 21st century, 3D printing has received significant attention from sports equipment giants like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour. The first 3D printed shoe became available in 2016 which really brought the 3D printed wearable market into mainstream consciousness. 3D printing is chosen by manufacturers over traditional manufacturing for several reasons – material performance, low manufacturing cost and simpler process, rapid prototyping, ample aesthetic and physical customization.

One of the main drivers for the 3D printed wearables market is a preference of customers to get uniquely designed products. 3D printing allows companies to design a device to perfectly fit an individual’s size or requirements. This would make manufacturing easy along with making the product more appealing to the customer. Another driver can be the focus on health by both consumer technology companies and the general public. For example, 3D printing can be used by sports manufacturers to create shoe soles which enhance a diabetic’s sensory perception. This could enable them to walk more comfortably and they would also be custom designed for each patient. Currently, there is a greater pressure put on manufacturers by both customers as well as the government to be environmentally and socially conscious. 3D printing enables them to save on transportation cost and also dramatically reduces their carbon footprint. While the 3D printed wearables market is still a niche market, it is expected to play an ever-increasing role in the years to come.

The U.S is the largest market for wearable technology and is therefore also the largest 3D printed wearable market. This is on account of an advanced economy, high disposable income, strong network infrastructure encouraging mobile device usage, and eagerness to adopt the latest and greatest technology. Within the EU, the key markets are the U.K and Germany. Rising air pollution and a greater focus on environmental sustainability in China and India can be anticipated to drive the Asian 3D printed wearable market in the medium term. China is expected to be a larger wearables market than both the U.S and E.U within this decade on account of their large middle class and increasing prosperity.

In 2018, the global 3D Printed Wearables market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Printed Wearables status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printed Wearables development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

New Balance

MakerBot

MakerArm

Printbot

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Textiles

Sports Equipment

Smart Watches

Fitness Trackers

Market segment by Application, split into

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printed Wearables status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printed Wearables development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printed Wearables are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Printed Wearables Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Textiles

1.4.3 Sports Equipment

1.4.4 Smart Watches

1.4.5 Fitness Trackers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Printed Wearables Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Online Retail

1.5.3 Offline Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Printed Wearables Market Size

2.2 3D Printed Wearables Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 3D Printed Wearables Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3D Printed Wearables Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global 3D Printed Wearables Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global 3D Printed Wearables Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 3D Printed Wearables Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Printed Wearables Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printed Wearables Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States 3D Printed Wearables Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 3D Printed Wearables Key Players in United States

5.3 United States 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Type

5.4 United States 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe 3D Printed Wearables Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 3D Printed Wearables Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China 3D Printed Wearables Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 3D Printed Wearables Key Players in China

7.3 China 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Type

7.4 China 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan 3D Printed Wearables Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 3D Printed Wearables Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia 3D Printed Wearables Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 3D Printed Wearables Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India 3D Printed Wearables Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 3D Printed Wearables Key Players in India

10.3 India 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Type

10.4 India 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America 3D Printed Wearables Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 3D Printed Wearables Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America 3D Printed Wearables Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Nike

12.1.1 Nike Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3D Printed Wearables Introduction

12.1.4 Nike Revenue in 3D Printed Wearables Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Nike Recent Development

12.2 Adidas

12.2.1 Adidas Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3D Printed Wearables Introduction

12.2.4 Adidas Revenue in 3D Printed Wearables Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

12.3 Under Armour

12.3.1 Under Armour Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 3D Printed Wearables Introduction

12.3.4 Under Armour Revenue in 3D Printed Wearables Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Under Armour Recent Development

12.4 New Balance

12.4.1 New Balance Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3D Printed Wearables Introduction

12.4.4 New Balance Revenue in 3D Printed Wearables Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 New Balance Recent Development

12.5 MakerBot

12.5.1 MakerBot Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3D Printed Wearables Introduction

12.5.4 MakerBot Revenue in 3D Printed Wearables Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 MakerBot Recent Development

12.6 MakerArm

12.6.1 MakerArm Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 3D Printed Wearables Introduction

12.6.4 MakerArm Revenue in 3D Printed Wearables Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 MakerArm Recent Development

12.7 Printbot

12.7.1 Printbot Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 3D Printed Wearables Introduction

12.7.4 Printbot Revenue in 3D Printed Wearables Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Printbot Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

