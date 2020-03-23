Thermistor Market Size, Trends and Industry Analysis 2026| Panasonic, Vishay, Amphenol Advanced Sensors

“

Complete study of the global Thermistor market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Thermistor industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Thermistor production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Thermistor market include _, Panasonic, Vishay, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, AVX, Bourns, Littelfuse, Maida, TE Connectivity, Murata, NIC Components, NXP, Raychem, TDK

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Thermistor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Thermistor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Thermistor industry.

Global Thermistor Market Segment By Type:

, NTC Thermistors, PTC Thermistors, Thin Film RTD

Global Thermistor Market Segment By Application:

, Industrial Electronics, Motor Drives, Power Supplies, Converters, Heat-sink, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Thermistor industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermistor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermistor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermistor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermistor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermistor market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Thermistor Market Overview

1.1 Thermistor Product Overview

1.2 Thermistor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 NTC Thermistors

1.2.2 PTC Thermistors

1.2.3 Thin Film RTD

1.3 Global Thermistor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Thermistor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Thermistor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Thermistor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Thermistor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Thermistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Thermistor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Thermistor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Thermistor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Thermistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Thermistor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Thermistor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Thermistor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Thermistor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Thermistor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Thermistor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thermistor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Thermistor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Thermistor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Thermistor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Thermistor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Thermistor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Thermistor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Thermistor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Thermistor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Thermistor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Thermistor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Thermistor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Thermistor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Thermistor by Application

4.1 Thermistor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Electronics

4.1.2 Motor Drives

4.1.3 Power Supplies

4.1.4 Converters

4.1.5 Heat-sink

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Thermistor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Thermistor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Thermistor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Thermistor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Thermistor by Application

4.5.2 Europe Thermistor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Thermistor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Thermistor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Thermistor by Application 5 North America Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermistor Business

10.1 Panasonic

10.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Panasonic Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Panasonic Thermistor Products Offered

10.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.2 Vishay

10.2.1 Vishay Corporation Information

10.2.2 Vishay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Vishay Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Vishay Recent Development

10.3 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

10.3.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Corporation Information

10.3.2 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Thermistor Products Offered

10.3.5 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Recent Development

10.4 AVX

10.4.1 AVX Corporation Information

10.4.2 AVX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 AVX Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 AVX Thermistor Products Offered

10.4.5 AVX Recent Development

10.5 Bourns

10.5.1 Bourns Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bourns Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Bourns Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bourns Thermistor Products Offered

10.5.5 Bourns Recent Development

10.6 Littelfuse

10.6.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information

10.6.2 Littelfuse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Littelfuse Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Littelfuse Thermistor Products Offered

10.6.5 Littelfuse Recent Development

10.7 Maida

10.7.1 Maida Corporation Information

10.7.2 Maida Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Maida Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Maida Thermistor Products Offered

10.7.5 Maida Recent Development

10.8 TE Connectivity

10.8.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

10.8.2 TE Connectivity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 TE Connectivity Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 TE Connectivity Thermistor Products Offered

10.8.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

10.9 Murata

10.9.1 Murata Corporation Information

10.9.2 Murata Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Murata Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Murata Thermistor Products Offered

10.9.5 Murata Recent Development

10.10 NIC Components

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Thermistor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 NIC Components Thermistor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 NIC Components Recent Development

10.11 NXP

10.11.1 NXP Corporation Information

10.11.2 NXP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 NXP Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 NXP Thermistor Products Offered

10.11.5 NXP Recent Development

10.12 Raychem

10.12.1 Raychem Corporation Information

10.12.2 Raychem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Raychem Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Raychem Thermistor Products Offered

10.12.5 Raychem Recent Development

10.13 TDK

10.13.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.13.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 TDK Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 TDK Thermistor Products Offered

10.13.5 TDK Recent Development 11 Thermistor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Thermistor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Thermistor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

