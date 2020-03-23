Thermistor Market Size, Trends and Industry Analysis 2026| Panasonic, Vishay, Amphenol Advanced Sensors
Complete study of the global Thermistor market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Thermistor industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Thermistor production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Thermistor market include _, Panasonic, Vishay, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, AVX, Bourns, Littelfuse, Maida, TE Connectivity, Murata, NIC Components, NXP, Raychem, TDK
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Thermistor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Thermistor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Thermistor industry.
Global Thermistor Market Segment By Type:
, NTC Thermistors, PTC Thermistors, Thin Film RTD
Global Thermistor Market Segment By Application:
, Industrial Electronics, Motor Drives, Power Supplies, Converters, Heat-sink, Other
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Thermistor industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Thermistor market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermistor industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Thermistor market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Thermistor market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermistor market?
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Thermistor Market Overview
1.1 Thermistor Product Overview
1.2 Thermistor Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 NTC Thermistors
1.2.2 PTC Thermistors
1.2.3 Thin Film RTD
1.3 Global Thermistor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Thermistor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Thermistor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Thermistor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Thermistor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Thermistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Thermistor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Thermistor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Thermistor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Thermistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Thermistor Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Thermistor Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Thermistor Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Thermistor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Thermistor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Thermistor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Thermistor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Thermistor Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Thermistor as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Thermistor Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Thermistor Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Thermistor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Thermistor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Thermistor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Thermistor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Thermistor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Thermistor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Thermistor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Thermistor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Thermistor by Application
4.1 Thermistor Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial Electronics
4.1.2 Motor Drives
4.1.3 Power Supplies
4.1.4 Converters
4.1.5 Heat-sink
4.1.6 Other
4.2 Global Thermistor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Thermistor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Thermistor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Thermistor Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Thermistor by Application
4.5.2 Europe Thermistor by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Thermistor by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Thermistor by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Thermistor by Application 5 North America Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermistor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermistor Business
10.1 Panasonic
10.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.1.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Panasonic Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Panasonic Thermistor Products Offered
10.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.2 Vishay
10.2.1 Vishay Corporation Information
10.2.2 Vishay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Vishay Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Vishay Recent Development
10.3 Amphenol Advanced Sensors
10.3.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Corporation Information
10.3.2 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Thermistor Products Offered
10.3.5 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Recent Development
10.4 AVX
10.4.1 AVX Corporation Information
10.4.2 AVX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 AVX Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 AVX Thermistor Products Offered
10.4.5 AVX Recent Development
10.5 Bourns
10.5.1 Bourns Corporation Information
10.5.2 Bourns Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Bourns Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Bourns Thermistor Products Offered
10.5.5 Bourns Recent Development
10.6 Littelfuse
10.6.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information
10.6.2 Littelfuse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Littelfuse Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Littelfuse Thermistor Products Offered
10.6.5 Littelfuse Recent Development
10.7 Maida
10.7.1 Maida Corporation Information
10.7.2 Maida Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Maida Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Maida Thermistor Products Offered
10.7.5 Maida Recent Development
10.8 TE Connectivity
10.8.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information
10.8.2 TE Connectivity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 TE Connectivity Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 TE Connectivity Thermistor Products Offered
10.8.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development
10.9 Murata
10.9.1 Murata Corporation Information
10.9.2 Murata Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Murata Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Murata Thermistor Products Offered
10.9.5 Murata Recent Development
10.10 NIC Components
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Thermistor Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 NIC Components Thermistor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 NIC Components Recent Development
10.11 NXP
10.11.1 NXP Corporation Information
10.11.2 NXP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 NXP Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 NXP Thermistor Products Offered
10.11.5 NXP Recent Development
10.12 Raychem
10.12.1 Raychem Corporation Information
10.12.2 Raychem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Raychem Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Raychem Thermistor Products Offered
10.12.5 Raychem Recent Development
10.13 TDK
10.13.1 TDK Corporation Information
10.13.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 TDK Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 TDK Thermistor Products Offered
10.13.5 TDK Recent Development 11 Thermistor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Thermistor Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Thermistor Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
