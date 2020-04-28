Global Standby Rental Power Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Rental power is used to meet peak load demand, base load supply, or as a standby. The need to provide uninterrupted power is a major factor that drives the growth of the global standby rental power market. A standby rental power system is a secondary electrical system that can automatically supply power when the grid power fails by utilizing resources available at the source.

One trend in the market is increasing power purchase agreements. Constant power is a crucial necessity in oil and gas, industrial, and utility sectors. Additionally, one driver in the market is growing power rental industry. The demand for rental power is expected to increase because of growing public infrastructure construction, increasing industrial base, and supply of power to remote areas. Globally, there has been a constant rise in power consumption.

The Americas accounted for the majority of shares of the standby rental power market during 2017 and the region is anticipated to continue the dominance during the forecast period as well. The US was the major market for standby rental power services and a key revenue contributor to the market in this region. Moreover, power shortages due to the shortage of rainfall and minimum reservoir levels also increase the dependence on rental generators in countries such as Brazil creating growth opportunities for vendors in the standby rental power market.

In 2018, the global Standby Rental Power market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Standby Rental Power status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Standby Rental Power development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aggreko

APR Energy

Atlas Copco

Energyst

United Rentals

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Diesel Generators

Gas Generators

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Industrial

Utility

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Standby Rental Power status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Standby Rental Power development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Standby Rental Power are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

