Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2018, the global Storage as a Service (STaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Storage as a Service (STaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Storage as a Service (STaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

AT&T

Google

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Backup

Cloud Archiving

Stand-Alone and Platform-Attached Storage

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Storage as a Service (STaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Storage as a Service (STaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Storage as a Service (STaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Backup

1.4.3 Cloud Archiving

1.4.4 Stand-Alone and Platform-Attached Storage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprise

1.5.3 Small and Medium Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size

2.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Storage as a Service (STaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon

12.1.1 Amazon Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Storage as a Service (STaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.2 AT&T

12.2.1 AT&T Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Introduction

12.2.4 AT&T Revenue in Storage as a Service (STaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Google Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Introduction

12.3.4 Google Revenue in Storage as a Service (STaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Google Recent Development

12.4 Hewlett-Packard (HP)

12.4.1 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Introduction

12.4.4 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Revenue in Storage as a Service (STaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Recent Development

12.5 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

12.5.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Introduction

12.5.4 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Revenue in Storage as a Service (STaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Recent Development

12.6 Microsoft

12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Introduction

12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Storage as a Service (STaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

