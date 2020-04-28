Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS). The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities.
Energy management needs and the growing emphasis on reducing utility costs, continue to drive the adoption of building automation systems. Majority of the large buildings today are equipped with these solutions in the developed parts of the world. Proactive measures taken by government organizations for the implementation of standards, such as ISO 50001 (energy-management-system standard) in the building sector, have the potential to stimulate the integration of building automation systems.
Building automation solutions are emerging as cost-effective tools for essentially all forms of buildings, regardless of energy costs, usage, or climatic conditions. The average net energy savings per installation (of these systems) is about 36% for space heating, water heating, and cooling/ventilation (HVAC), and 23% for lighting (as of 2016). The reduced energy consumption is also contributing toward climate change mitigation. Europe’s emission from fuel combustion is likely to witness a reduction of 9-14% by 2035(according to a report by European Union). This is further driving the growth in the market, due to the government’s support and promotion for further uptake of smart grids, demand-side management, and on-site renewable energy production. Moreover, standards like ISO 50002 (energy-management-system standard) in the building sector are pushing the implementation, which has the potential to stimulate the integration of energy-saving control systems.
Owing to the rising environmental concerns, many organizations are adopting smart building networks to reduce the energy consumption and operational costs in commercial buildings, thus, favoring the market. Globally, it was also estimated that commercial building owners and managers are expected to invest USD 960 billion between 2016 and 2023 on making their existing infrastructure more eco-friendly (according to Smart Glass International). Furthermore, growth in business and emerging business opportunities in developing economies, such as Brazil, China, and India are driving the establishments of new infrastructure in developing nations. With many consumers opting for smart office systems for future proofing, the demand for BMSS is increasing. However, security concerns related to the safety of networks and devices is one of the factors restraining the adoption. Increasing security breaches and growing threats to organizations of cybercriminal organizations are creating cynicism.
In 2018, the global Building Automation and Control Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Building Automation and Control Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Automation and Control Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens
Honeywell International
Philips Lighting Holding
United Technologies
Lennox international
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Bosch Security Systems
Schneider Electric
Legrand
Cisco Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Building Management Software
Environmental Control
Lighting Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Residential
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Building Automation and Control Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Building Automation and Control Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Automation and Control Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Building Management Software
1.4.3 Environmental Control
1.4.4 Lighting Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Residential
1.5.4 Government
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size
2.2 Building Automation and Control Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Building Automation and Control Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Building Automation and Control Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Building Automation and Control Systems Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Building Automation and Control Systems Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Building Automation and Control Systems Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Building Automation and Control Systems Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Building Automation and Control Systems Key Players in China
7.3 China Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type
7.4 China Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Building Automation and Control Systems Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Building Automation and Control Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Building Automation and Control Systems Key Players in India
10.3 India Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type
10.4 India Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Building Automation and Control Systems Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Siemens
12.1.1 Siemens Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell International
12.2.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.3 Philips Lighting Holding
12.3.1 Philips Lighting Holding Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Philips Lighting Holding Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Philips Lighting Holding Recent Development
12.4 United Technologies
12.4.1 United Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction
12.4.4 United Technologies Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 United Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Lennox international
12.5.1 Lennox international Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Lennox international Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Lennox international Recent Development
12.6 GENERAL ELECTRIC
12.6.1 GENERAL ELECTRIC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction
12.6.4 GENERAL ELECTRIC Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 GENERAL ELECTRIC Recent Development
12.7 Bosch Security Systems
12.7.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Bosch Security Systems Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development
12.8 Schneider Electric
12.8.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction
12.8.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.9 Legrand
12.9.1 Legrand Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction
12.9.4 Legrand Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Legrand Recent Development
12.10 Cisco Systems
12.10.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Building Automation and Control Systems Introduction
12.10.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Building Automation and Control Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
