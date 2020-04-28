Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
In 2017, the global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GestureTek (U.S.)
Intel Corporation (U.S.)
Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
Thalmic Labs (Canada)
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Biometric Products
Sanitary Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Hospitality
Consumer Electronics
Retail Industries
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Biometric Products
1.4.3 Sanitary Equipment
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Hospitality
1.5.4 Consumer Electronics
1.5.5 Retail Industries
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size
2.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Key Players in China
7.3 China Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Key Players in India
10.3 India Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 GestureTek (U.S.)
12.1.1 GestureTek (U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Introduction
12.1.4 GestureTek (U.S.) Revenue in Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 GestureTek (U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 Intel Corporation (U.S.)
12.2.1 Intel Corporation (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Introduction
12.2.4 Intel Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Intel Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)
12.3.1 Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Introduction
12.3.4 Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
12.4.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Introduction
12.4.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 Thalmic Labs (Canada)
12.5.1 Thalmic Labs (Canada) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Introduction
12.5.4 Thalmic Labs (Canada) Revenue in Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Thalmic Labs (Canada) Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
