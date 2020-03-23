Kegs Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2018 – 2028

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Kegs Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Kegs from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Kegs market

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. A dedicated page describes why XploreMR (XploreMR) has chosen to cover the kegs market in 2018. This is to outline the significance of kegs as a product, and the impact the kegs market growth will have on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures through understanding of the level of competition in the Kegs market. Porter’s analysis for the global kegs market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global Kegs market, which includes XploreMR (XploreMR) analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the Global Kegs market.

On the basis of capacity, the global kegs market is segmented as up to 20 litre, 20 litre to 40 litre, 40 litre to 60 litre and above 60 litre. Of these, 20 litre to 40 litre segment accounts for the lion’s share of the global kegs market.

On the basis of material, the global kegs market has been segment into plastic keg, tin keg and stainless steel kegs. The stainless steel segment accounts for 59.3% of the global kegs market value share and is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 264.6 Mn, during the forecast period. The stainless steel segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4%, during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the global kegs market has been segmented into alcoholic beverages, non- alcoholic beverages, cooking oil, chemicals and others. Alcoholic beverages is further sub-segmented into beer, wine, spirits and cider. Non- alcoholic beverages is further sub segmented into soft drinks, RTD beverages, juices and others. Out of these segment beer segment is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 143.9 Mn, during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the kegs market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the kegs market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional kegs market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of kegs and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the kegs market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis on how the kegs market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, downstream industry demand for kegs and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the global kegs market and identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments for the global kegs market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the Kegs market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the kegs market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the Kegs market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the kegs market is mentioned in the report.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for Kegs globally, XploreMR (XploreMR) developed the Kegs market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on Kegs market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total Kegs market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the kegs market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the kegs market.

The key kegs manufacturers which have been profiled in this report include – American Keg Company, LLC., NDL Keg Inc, Shinhan Industrial Co, Ltd, Ningbo BestFriends Beverage Containers Co. Ltd, Blefa GmbH, Schaefer Container Systems, Petainer UK Holdings Ltd, Ardagh Group S.A, Julius Kleemann GmbH & Co KG, The Metal Drum Company

Key segments covered

By Material Plastic Tin Stainless Steel

By Capacity Up to 20 Litre 20 Litre to 40 Litre 40 Litre to 60 Litre Above 60 Litre

By End Use Alcoholic Beverages Beer Wine Spirits Cider Non- Alcoholic Beverages Soft Drinks RTD Beverages Juices Others Cooking Oil Chemicals Others



Key regions covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA

Japan

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Kegs market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Kegs Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Kegs market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Kegs market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Kegs Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Kegs market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.