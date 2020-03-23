Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market by Sales Analysis 2019-2028

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key market players profiled in this study include WAVECONTROL, Osun Technologies, Inc., Narda Safety Test Solutions, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Brightstandz Pvt Ltd., General Tools & Instruments LLC, TES Electrical Electronic Corp., TECPEL Co.,Ltd., Spectris plc, Sper Scientific, and LAURUS Systems, Inc.

Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market

By Detector

High-frequency

Low-frequency

Others

By Device Type

Personal Monitoring Devices

Handheld Monitoring Devices

Area Monitoring Devices

By End-use

Residential

Healthcare

Military and Homeland Security

Manufacturing

Laboratory and Education

Telecommunication

Others

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



