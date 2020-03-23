Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

The ‘Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

Companies such as Lyft and Uber use predictive analytics to fill the demand-supply gap that exists for cabs. Through the transportation predictive analytics and simulation market, transit companies are able to identify which region has the highest demand and also the number of cabs that may be available in that specific region. Messages can be sent to drivers in this case for them to reach their destination and cater to the needs that may arise there.

Roadways to remain the largest segment in terms of transport components

The Roadways segment was valued at more than US$ 620 Mn in 2016 and is predicted to touch about US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 9.8% for the decade – the highest CAGR among all the segments by component of transport. An incremental dollar opportunity of more than US$ 1 Bn is expected in the Roadways segment of the global transportation predictive analytics and simulation market between 2017 and 2027. Roadways is predicted to be the most attractive segment and is expected to register significant Y-o-Y growth rates during the forecast period. Trends likely to govern the global transportation predictive analytics and simulation market

In terms of component of transport, the application of predictive analytics is likely to be witnessed to a great deal in the airline industry. The airline industry has been quick in the adoption of predictive analytics and simulation software to acquire deeper insights into customer behaviour. By analysing parameters such as customer buying patterns, seasonal influence and available cargo capacity on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, predictive analytics can help companies maximise revenue and minimise costs of transportation by efficiently predicting customer demand at the same time dealing with capacity limitations if any.

Roadways segment likely to witness the highest CAGR in terms of value in the North America transportation predictive analytics and simulation market

North America is well-known for its developed transport infrastructure, particularly in roadways. The Roadways segment by component of transport in the North America transportation predictive analytics and simulation market is anticipated to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 600 Mn by the end of 2027, up from about US$ 190 Mn in 2016. This represents a CAGR of 11.4% during the 10 year period from 2017 to 2027.\”

The 'Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation market' report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook.

