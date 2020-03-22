Organic Cosmetics Market to Partake Significant Development During 2014 – 2020

In 2029, the Organic Cosmetics market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Organic Cosmetics market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Organic Cosmetics market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Organic Cosmetics market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Organic Cosmetics market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Organic Cosmetics market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

On the basis of product type, the subsegmentation includes skin care, hair care, make up, perfumes, toiletries and others which includes feminine hygiene, baby care and oralcare. Among the above mentioned sub segments, organic skin care market in ASEAN was valued at US$ 1, 089.2Mnin 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% by 2020. Additionally, organic hair careis expected to be the largest market in terms of market share contribution, registering a CAGR of 9.3% by 2020.The demand for organic skin care cosmetic products is supported by increasing acne problems due to oily skin coupled with air pollution among the ASEAN consumers.

Distribution Channel Analysis

On the basis of distribution channel type, the sub segmentation includes department store, franchise outlet, beauty specialist store, direct selling, chemists or pharmacies store, online shopping and others. The franchise outlet is expected to show a double digit growth and emerge as the most dominating distribution mode for organic cosmetic products, preferred by the consumers during the forecast period. Furthermore, department store is predicted to hold second position in terms of CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is sub segmented into six countries namely Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines and Vietnam. Among all these countries Thailand and Indonesia, collectively accounted for 53.8% of the total organic cosmetics market in 2014.Thailand is expected to dominate the overall ASEAN Organic cosmetics market, accounting for 29.3% market share by 2020.

However, Singapore is expected to register highest CAGR 9.8% followed by Malaysia. The growth in Singapore is supported by rise in disposable income and awareness among the consumers through various promotional techniques.

Key Trends

Changing consumer lifestyle and increasing disposable income in ASEAN countries is driving increasing acceptance for organic cosmetics products, not only among the high-income group, but also the middle – income group. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness for luxury products specifically for cosmetic products is contributing towards an increased demand for these products in ASEAN. Additionally, increasing consciousness among the male segment towards their outlook and appearance is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Competitive Players Outlook

The ASEAN Organic cosmetics market is dominated by international players such as L'Oreal Group and Estee Lauder Inc. Apart from these, some of the key players profiled in this report includeWeleda Inc.,Groupe L’OCCITANE, W.S. Badger Company, Inc.

