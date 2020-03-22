Avocado Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025)

In 2018, the market size of Avocado Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Avocado .

This report studies the global market size of Avocado , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Avocado Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Avocado history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Avocado market, the following companies are covered:

Key Segments Covered in the Report Include

Nature

Form

Distribution Channel

End-use

Source

Region

By nature, the global avocado market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to dominate the global avocado market in terms of both value volume owing to its low production cost and labor input. An organic segment to experience comparatively stronger growth rates owing to the rapid adoption of organic based food in developed regions.

By form, the global avocado market is segmented into raw and processed. The raw segment is expected to dominate the global avocado market over the forecast period resulted from the larger fresh avocado demand in retail. The processed segment is further classified into oil, guacamole, puree and other sub-segments. Oil and guacamole to stand as the major volume share of the processed avocado segment.

By distribution channel, the avocado market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment is accounted to be the largest volume share owing to the large retail demand for avocado fruits. The indirect segment is further sub-segmented into store-based retailing and e-retailers. The store-based retailing is comprised of hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, independent small grocers, and other store-based retailing.

By end-use, the global avocado market is segmented into food & beverage industry, retail, cosmetics and personal care, and other end-user industries. The source, the global avocado market is segmented into hass, reed, Fuerte, and other avocado sources.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights avocado production and demand region wise. It also provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the avocado fruit ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global avocado market. This study discusses key trends contributing to the growth of the global avocado market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the avocado space. Key players in the global avocado market includes McDaniel Fruit Co., Henry Avocado Corporation, Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc., The Horton Fruit Company, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Superior Foods Companies, Brooks Tropicals Holding, Inc., Salud Foodgroup Europe B.V., Costa Group Holdings Limited, West Pak Avocado, Inc., Olivado USA, and Calavo Growers, Inc.

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

MEA

