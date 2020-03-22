Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics in Major Developed Market Key Factors Analysis 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics in Major Developed Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics in Major Developed .

This report studies the global market size of Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics in Major Developed , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

the report segments the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market into Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. It is the North America region that leads the overall market for colorectal cancer therapeutics owing to the growing incidence of colorectal cancer in this region. Other factors that drive the North America market are better healthcare facilities and widespread awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of colorectal cancer. Capecitabine and Fluorouracil are the two main types of chemotherapy drugs that are used in treating colorectal cancer.

Asia Pacific will be a rapidly growing market in the global market for colorectal cancer therapeutics during the forecast period because of huge population densities and high incidence of colorectal cancer in countries such as India and China. Greater government initiatives are key factors that drive the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market. However, unwillingness of people to adopt colorectal cancer drugs and lack of sufficient awareness are factors which hamper the growth of this market.

Some of the key companies in the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market include Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, and Taiho Pharmaceutical. Eli Lilly and Pfizer recently signed a collaboration agreement to continue the clinical program (Phase 3) for Tanezumab (a drug that is used as a cancer analgesic). For this Pfizer is expected to receive a research fund worth US$200 million from Eli Lilly.

