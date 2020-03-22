Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

The global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna across various industries.

The Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Some of the key competitors covered in the point-to-point microwave antenna market report are CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. (radioWaves), Radio Frequency Systems, mWAVE Industries, LLC, Rosenberger, TESSCO Incorporated, Wireless Excellence Limited, LEAX Arkivator Telecom AB, Astrec Baltic Ltd., and Kavveri Telecoms.

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Segments

By Frequency Range

3.6 GHz to 9.9 GHz

10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz

30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz

By Diameter

0.2 m to 0.9 m

1.0 m to 3.0 m

3.0 m to 4.6 m

By Antenna Type

Parabolic Antenna

Flat Panel Antenna

Others

By Polarization

Single Polarized Antenna

Dual Polarized Antenna

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Regions Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

APEJ China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Players

