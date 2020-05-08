Biggest Advancement in Digital Badges in Education Market growing at +20% CAGR by 2026 with Accredible, Credly, Forall Systems, Discendum, Pearson Education, Youtopia, Badgecraft

The global Digital Badges in Education Market is valued growing at a CAGR of +20% between 2019-2026.

Digital badges are increasingly being used in applications in the CBE sector. They are basically used to demonstrate the skills of students. The concept of digital badges has gained traction in the education sector and is gaining popularity among teachers. Schools across the world are increasingly using digital badges in the form of micro-credentials for the professional development of teachers. The CBE method enables personalized learning and the integration of digital badges provides increased assistance in offering flexibility for student’s necessities along with maintaining standards for faculty. Since badges are awarded based on certain goals, tasks, and achievements of students, the adoption of digital badging in the CBE model offers teachers a flexible way to recognize the soft skills of the students.

Global Digital Badges in Education Market in-depth insights which includes the competitiveness of the trending players. This market report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and chain structure. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the Digital Badges in Education Market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject.

Digital Badges in Education Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Accredible, Credly, Forall Systems, Discendum, Pearson Education, Youtopia, Badgecraft, Basno, Knowledge Stream, Makewaves

Digital Badges in Education Market, By Type

Virtual Badges

Real Badges

Digital Badges in Education Market, By Application

Higher education

K-12

The latest report added by Market Info Reports demonstrates that the global Digital Badges in Education market will showcase a steady CAGR in the coming years. The research report includes a thorough analysis of market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It addresses the lucrative investment options for the players in the coming years. Analysts have offered market estimates at a global and regional level.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Digital Badges in Education Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

