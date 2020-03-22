Smart Lighting Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

This report presents the worldwide Smart Lighting market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Smart Lighting Market:

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Fixture

Lighting Control

Others (such as Smart Bulbs)

By Light Source

LED

CFL

Incandescent

By Communication Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Indoor

Commercial/Industrial

Residential

Outdoor

Street Lighting

Architectural Lighting

Lighting for Public Places

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Our research process

A number of primary and secondary sources have been consulted during the course of this study. Secondary sources include company websites, company annual reports, white papers, and financial reports. Further deep diving has been carried out by interviewing various market observers and subject matter experts to get an actual picture of the global smart lighting market. The data accumulated from multiple sources is revalidated using the triangulation method in order to gain more or less 100 percent accuracy to help enhance the credibility of the research. The data is scrutinized using advanced tools to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights about the market.

Following assumptions are used in this report:

Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category

Bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the market estimations

Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, wholesale & retail trade, merchandise trade, and prices have been considered to arrive at indicated market numbers

Economic fluctuations have been considered while forecasting market numbers

Market forecast has been done on the basis of the current market scenario. However, in future, the market is expected to witness the entry of new startups, which can change overall market dynamics

