Residential Lighting Fixtures Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the residential lighting fixture portfolio, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the residential lighting fixture value chain, and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the residential lighting fixture market. Some of the key competitors in the residential lighting fixture market are Kenroy Homes; Cree, Inc.; L.D. Kichler Co.; General Electric; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; OSRAM Licht AG; Signify NV; Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; Eaton Corporation; and Hubbell Lighting, Inc.

Key Segments Covered

Fixture Recessed fixture Flush mount Vanity fixture Under cabinet Outdoor Others

Lighting source Incandescent Fluorescent LED & OLED



Key Regions Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe

SEA and Other Asia Pacific India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of SEA & other APAC

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa North Africa South Africa GCC Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Companies

Cree, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hubbell Lighting, Inc.

General Electric

OSRAM Licht AG

Signify NV,

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

D. Kichler Co.

Eaton Corporation

Kenroy Homes

Briloner Leuchten GmbH

