Bioenergy Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2028

major players in the global bioenergy market. For the research, 2014 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2016 to 2024. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the bioenergy industry. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global bioenergy market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global bioenergy market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the bioenergy market globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. Some of the most prominent drivers are climate change mitigation and adaptation, energy security, and waste treatment. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the bioenergy market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the bioenergy market in different regions. The parameters include biogas and biofuel costs, government policies, bioenergy demand, and applications such as transportation, cooking, and off-grid electricity supply.

Bioenergy is a critical part of the renewable energy mix. It is the only renewable energy that can be used across all three energy sectors (electricity, heat and transport) it is projected to be another growing segment within the renewable energy market after wind energy segment. The bioenergy market is rapidly evolving and changing. It represents a growing market opportunity for both new start-up companies and traditional companies from a point of view to transfer their capabilities into this new growth market. It is also a broad and varied sector, covering a range of technologies at different stages of development.

The bioenergy market was segmented on the basis of product type (bioethanol, biodiesel, biogas, and others) and application type (cooking, off-grid electricity supply, transportation, and others). The bioenergy market was analyzed across four geographies: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the bioenergy market. Key players in the bioenergy market include Abengoa Bioenergy, Amyris, Inc., BP Biofuels, Butamax Advanced Biofuels, Ceres Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Enerkem, Gevo, Inc., Joule Unlimited, LanzaTech, Novozymes, POET LLC, Sapphire Energy, Solazyme Inc., and Zeachem Inc. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Bioenergy Market: By Product Type

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Biogas

Others

Bioenergy Market: By Application Type

Cooking

Off-grid Electricity Supply

Transportation

Others

Bioenergy Market: By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World Brazil Argentina Mozambique Others



Global Bioenergy Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

